Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Commemorating MLK
WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a commemoration service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Monday. During the ceremony, the cofounders of Just Us of Washington County talked about their organization and the work they do helping black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), and members of the LGBTQ+ community in Washington County, and several faith leaders led prayers and calls to worship.
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Kitchen holds Breakfast Challenge with pro eaters
SUSSEX — Randy Santel and Katina Eats Kilos, both pro eaters and entertainers, had 45 minutes to consume a massive platter of breakfast food on Saturday at The Kitchen, N64W23316 Main St. Gabe Kolesari, co-owner of The Kitchen, opened the restaurant last March and wanted something fun for people...
WISN
SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty J. Hoover
Betty Jane Hoover (nee Mueller) was called to her heavenly home on January 14, 2023, at the age of 83 years. After a lifetime of hearing her savior Jesus's words from his under-shepherds, she now has heard the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant,' from her chief shepherd, Jesus, in person, face to face.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The ultimate professional’
HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend mayor honored at Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins attended the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party over the weekend, where he was recognized for his “magnetic personality” as a mayor. On Saturday, Jenkins joined community and business leaders from across the state in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hands-on paths to careers and more
WAUKESHA — Students in the School District of Waukesha have several options to help prepare them for college and the workforce. There are different programs that are a benefit to both students and local businesses. Mollie Haubenschild, career and technical education coordinator, school to career coordinator and academic and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joyce Wagner
Joyce Wagner, nee Mankowski, of the Town of Hartford, found everlasting peace and happiness with our Holy Trinity on January 14, at age 74. Joyce was born to the late John and Margaret (nee Niewolny) Mankowski on October 30, 1948. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Wagner; stepdaughter...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patrick W. Price
Patrick W. Price, born March 17, 1952, reunited with his beloved mother June (nee Bunell), father William Price, sister Susan Price Serio, and caring brother-in-law Thomas Serio on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Gentle and resolute, Pat moved to the beat of his own drum. Succeeding beyond expectation he overcame many...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Clare Mae O’Leary
May 15, 1934 - Dec. 28, 2022. Clare Mae O’Leary, 88, a longtime resident of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. Clare was born on May 15, 1934, in Mauston, a daughter to the late Otto Fred Nelson and Tilly Nelson. She was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice C. Thom
Alice C. Thom, age 91 of Hartford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Hartford Estates, where she resided the last 3 years. Alice was born December 22, 1931, in Horicon to Lydia E. (nee Bischoff) and Ervin W. Thom. She enjoyed working as a custodian at Peace Lutheran Church, Marty Zivko’s Ballroom, and Hartford Finishing. Alice was a longtime member of the Hartford Senior Friends as well as Peace Lutheran Church. Earlier years, Alice loved to dance, coordinate the Iron Ridge Picnics, and enjoyed volunteering for community activities with her friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Skateland celebrating 31st anniversary
CEDARBURG — It’s winter — the time of year when we all grab our sleds, skis and skates and experience the bitter chill of the season. But with the spring-like weather we’re experiencing, outdoor fun just isn’t much of an option. There is one place...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Celine M. Wanke
Celine M. Wanke (nee Ellenbecker) was born to eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Frankfort,the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (nee Decker) Ellenbecker on December 14, 1931. Celine was raised in Dorchester with her 12 siblings. She married the love of her life, Ervin J. Wanke, on May 20, 1950, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens. They later lived in Butler and Kewaskum.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Josephine Antoinette Boelkow (Amoroso), 89
Josephine Boelkow was born to eternal life on January 4, 2023, at Hamilton House Memory Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Anthony and Rosa Amoroso (Adornato). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jerome B. Wachowiak “Waho,” 57
Mr. Jerome Wachowiak, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was 57 years old. Jerry was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1965, son of Anthony and Phyllis (nee Worzalla) Wachowiak. He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School with the class of 1983. After working for a few years, he went on to get his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marion College. On November 1, 1992, he married Lisa Ann Nierzwicki in St. Thomas, USVI.
CBS 58
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh)
May 25, 1947 - Jan. 4, 2023. Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh) died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her favorite chair, on January 4, 2023. Betty was born on May 25, 1947, in Delavan, to Alex and Myrtle (Persson) Beresh. She grew up with her two older brothers, Larry and Don, in a house Alex built himself. Although she often complained that she was teased a lot by her brothers, she loved them both very much and had a great childhood living by the lake. She developed many lasting friendships in Delavan.
Comments / 0