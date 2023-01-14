In 1987, Staten Island bid heartbreaking farewell to hero NYPD officer who ran into flaming building to save lives. | From the vault

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Staten Island fox sightings: Residents share stories, video, photos of encounters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While foxes have lived on Staten Island for decades, video and photos of the animals darting across busy streets, frolicking in crowded neighborhoods and even nosing around someone’s front porch seem to be getting more common. After the Advance/SILive.com chronicled the story of a...
Man who set fire to family’s Staten Island home after crashing into business takes guilty plea
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man’s botched arson attempt at the home of his ex-wife and two children in Stapleton will cost him four years in prison, according to a plea agreement reached this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Anthony Imafidon, 45, of the 100 block...
Video surfaces of chaotic encounter at Staten Island bus stop that preceded NYPD officer suspension
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chaotic video that precedes footage of an NYPD officer punching a child during a police response in Port Richmond earlier this month has surfaced, showing multiple officers attempting to separate two girls on the ground surrounded by a raucous crowd. The footage is shot from...
NBC New York
NYC Smoke Shop Worker Shot Following Dispute With Group Outside Store: Police
A man working in a Hells Kitchen smoke shop was shot in the leg following an argument with a group of men outside the store Wednesday morning, police said. According to the NYPD, the incident took place just after midnight outside a smoke shop on 9th Avenue near 49th Street.
Boy, 16, stabbed multiple times in back at Brooklyn laundromat
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in the back at a Brooklyn laundromat on Tuesday, according to police. The teenager was attacked just after 3 p.m. at a laundromat near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park.
NYPD: Worker, 23, rescued after falling from pier into waters near Staten Island Ferry terminal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker was taken to the hospital after he fell from a pier and into the waters off of St. George during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to sources. The 23-year-old male is expected to recover from his injuries, according to preliminary information supplied...
NYPD: Staten Island girl, 12, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Monday at about 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Overturned vehicle on Verrazzano causes temporary closure of Staten Island-bound lower level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash prompted the closure of the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island bound, for about an hour on Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. At 11:32 a.m., two cars collided on the lower level, causing one of the vehicles to overturn,...
ourtownny.com
Girl, 17, Dies In Jump From UES Building
In the middle of the day on Sunday, Jan. 15, a 17-year-old girl died after jumping from a “luxury apartment building” on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported later that afternoon. She had jumped from the eighth floor of 122 East 82nd Street, police told...
Man, 30, accused of burglary at popular pub on Staten Island, several drug incidents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dice-stamped pills apparently proved unlucky for a 30-year-old man who authorities allege rolled snake eyes in three drug-related incidents and a burglary at a popular tavern in West Brighton. In one of the episodes, sources allege that the suspect was caught toting cocaine and two...
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
NYPD officer shot in the Bronx, 16-year-old arrested: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in a shooting incident with a 16-year-old boy Tuesday in the Bronx, according to police. The injured cop was sitting in an unmarked police vehicle with three officers when they spotted two men in the vicinity of East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue and pulled up to them, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig detailed to reporters.
Search underway for suspect after 80-year-old man mugged in Brooklyn subway station
The victim was at the turnstile to enter the A/C line when he was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance.
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
Lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from license plate suing NYC, NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing a piece of plastic covering part of a license plate has sued New York City and the NYPD. Adam White, who was arrested on a criminal mischief charge that’s since been dismissed, filed his lawsuit on Friday. In it, he and his lawyer, Gideon Oliver, […]
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
New York City police recover body of missing 13-year-old girl washed up on shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on Monday, as a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2