Johnson City Press
$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site
WISE – Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant – one of 22 grants totaling $90 million – will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club begins sponsoring eighth school-based service club
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recently began sponsoring it eighth school-based service club. The latest service club is the Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club and joins seven other school-based clubs in the Carter County School System and Elizabethton City School System that are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: D-B earns road sweep of Jefferson County
DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 thumping of Jefferson County in nonconference action. Three players scored in double figures for the Tribe, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s...
Johnson City Press
Tate’s buzzer-beater sinks Science Hill
For as hard as Science Hill played in Tuesday’s Big 5 boys basketball game against West Ridge, one might have thought the Hilltoppers would win the game.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Mayor believes BMA will help fund drug recovery center
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members may have questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center. However, Mayor Pat Shull said that he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the...
Johnson City Press
Domtar’s Kingsport Mill resumes operations
KINGSPORT — Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operation and produced its first 100% recycled containerboard, the company reported Tuesday. The milestone marks the culmination of a two-year, $350 million investment project to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into Domtar’s first 100% recycled packaging facility.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: UH surprises Unicoi in overtime
University High picked up an impressive win Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball. The Buccaneers took Unicoi County into overtime, and then earned a 65-63 win at Brooks Gym.
Johnson City Press
ETSU experts offer tips to deal with winter stress
For some, the start of winter signals the holidays, a time marked by celebration and joy. Yet for others, the gray days and long nights are a period highlighted by increases in stress, anxiety or depression. To help, professionals at the East Tennessee State University Counseling Center have provided a...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission expresses thanks for help during frigid Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City native's work to be shown at Sundance Film Festival
One Johnson City native is experiencing a major “up” in his film career this weekend. Jordan Hamilton, who was raised in Johnson City but currently lives in Oregon, worked as the costume designer on the independent film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying.” The film will be screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival which kicks off on Thursday in Utah.
Johnson City Press
Lady Vols dump 'Dogs, hold onto share of first in SEC
KNOXVILLE — Sunday’s matchup of the two winningest women’s basketball programs in Southeastern Conference history was decidedly one-sided. Tennessee outscored Georgia 21-8 in the first quarter on its way to a 68-55 victory at Thompson-Bowling Arena that extended its winning streak to seven.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Stone Drive Chick-fil-A set to reopen Jan. 26
KINGSPORT — Attention Chick-fil-A fans: Your nearly six-month wait to get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries fix in the Model City may come to an end next week. Sixty-five new service jobs also are on the way.
Johnson City Press
Student artwork on display at the McKinney Center until Friday
As part of the many events across the community celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and activism, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough has partnered with local schools for a weeklong display of student artwork. According to a press release from the center, the theme for this...
Johnson City Press
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 17
Jan. 17. 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 16. Readers learned that “J.T. Browning, the founder and owner of the Johnson City Staff for the past six years, has sold the paper to John W. Bell for $800. The plant is valued at $1,000, the balance $200 in stock, being held by the First National bank of Jonesboro. Mr. Bell has been foreman in the office for over a year. He is a staunch republican and will continue the Staff as a republican paper.”
Tennessee Donor Services donates computers to Kingsport Hunger First
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Donor Services (TDS) donated 50 computers to Hunger First on Thursday. TDS, which serves more than 6 million people in Tennessee and Virginia, donated 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First in Kingsport. “We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, Executive Director of Hunger First. […]
WBIR
Cocke Co. school closes after roof rips off
Newport Grammar School is cleaning up after last week's storms on Thursday. The wind blew off the school's rooftop leaving several students with minor scrapes.
Johnson City Press
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber's 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort &...
Johnson City Press
Section of Elk Avenue in Elizabethton closed for utility relocation
ELIZABETHTON — The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue, leading into downtown Elizabethton is now closed for road construction activities. Motorists using Elk Avenue from the west side of Elizabethton and from Johnson City can detour around the construction site by taking Broad Street for a few blocks and then turning right onto Lynn, Sycamore or other streets running north to downtown.
