Shirley Y. Saye
Shirley Y. Saye, 87, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away late Friday evening, January 13, 2023. Born on March 10, 1935, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Acie R. and Cynthia J. Morgan Saye. Shirley graduated in 1953 from the Northern Butler County-Hooker Building. She was a...
Dennis L. Coxson
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 A.M. Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born in Franklin on January 1, 1970 he was the son of the late Richard B. And Shirley A. Scott Coxson. He was a 1987 graduate...
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary, age 71, of Parker, passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at his home following an illness. Born October 28, 1951 in Franklin, he was a son of the late Michael and Alma Lowers Geary. He graduated from Grove City High School in 1969.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Jim was born on September 15, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late Edward J. and Marie E. (Frances) McFarland. He married Concetta “Connie” Calizzi on...
Bettie Jean Miles
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish. She was preceded...
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Lester W. Jackson, Jr.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family. Lester was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Venango County, to the late Lester W., Sr. and Edith (Hale) Jackson. Lester married the love of his life, Linda Godinich, of Greenville, on...
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
Adam B. Corbin
Adam B. Corbin, 52, of Summerville, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following a brief illness. Born in New York City on September 29, 1970, he was the son of the late Stanford and Dorothy Dinger Corbin. He attended Brookville Area School and was of Methodist faith.
Ruth E. Kiehl
Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 9, 1928, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor. She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947, and he...
Featured Local Jobs: Full Time Custodian
Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position. Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue. Knox, PA 16232. Deadline:...
Venango County Photo of the Day
VTC Welding Instructor, Mr. Travis Crate, is with the *Gold Medal* Winners of the “Three-Man Fabrication Team.” Pictured here are Mr. Crate with students; Mason Brown (Senior Cranberry High School) Dillon Morrison (Senior, Oil City Area High School) and Cam Crocker (Senior, Oil City Area High School). This team competed against 5 other teams. The VTC Welding Technology team will now advance to Skills USA State Competitions in March. Photo courtesy Venango Technology Center (Vo-Tech).
AAA: Gas Prices Stable in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during the week of January 9, 2023: $3.743. Average price during the...
Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta
TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Ginny
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Ginny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Ginny is a female German Shepherd Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Ginny is friendly, loyal,...
SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner for Two at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Start planning your Valentine’s Day weekend at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville. Enjoy a Sweetheart Dinner for Two that includes a bottle of wine, a three-course meal, and live music. Tickets are $75.00 per couple. Call Deer Creek Winery at 814-354-7392 to make your...
Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Road Sign
Strong>HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 27-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and struck a road sign along Route 66 on Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:13 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, on State Route 66, in Howe Township, Forest County.
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Police Investigating Theft of ATV Near County Line Road
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding the theft of an ATV in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the theft occurred sometime between Monday, January 9, and Monday, January 16, near County Line Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
