Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 9, 1928, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor. She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947, and he...

HAWTHORN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO