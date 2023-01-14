Read full article on original website
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Sean Payton coaching race heats up, multiple teams interviewing the former Saints head coachTina Howell
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Jesuit-Brother Martin result shows how unpredictable Catholic League basketball has been this season
Jesuit coach Chris Jennings believes Catholic League basketball fans are watching a little slice of history in the making. Not in recent memory can Jennings remember the storied league being so balanced and unpredictable. The scrappy Blue Jays added to that unpredictability by storming into Brother Martin’s Conlin Gymnasium and...
lafourchegazette.com
Former Thibodaux coach accepts coordinator position at Central
Former Thibodaux High School head football coach Chris Dugas will be coaching in Lafourche this fall – just a little more 'down the bayou' than normal. The coach announced today that he's been named the Offensive Coordinator at Central Lafourche, the next stop for the 24-year veteran coach after being relieved of his head coaching duties at Thibodaux after the 2022 season.
NOLA.com
Tulane falls 80-60 to top-ranked, hot shooting Houston in packed Devlin Fieldhouse
Nearly eight minutes into a matchup with No. 1-ranked Houston, point guard Jalen Cook sent defender Jamal Shead stumbling backward with a wicked crossover and stepped back for an open 3-pointer that would have given Tulane the lead. His shot missed the rim. The Green Wave never had a chance...
lafourchegazette.com
E.D. White standout makes collegiate decision
One of the top players in the Bayou Region has made his collegiate decision. E.D. White standout Matthew Melancon announced today that he has committed to Nicholls – the school which will be his home for the next step in his career. Melancon was a dominant defensive back and...
crescentcitysports.com
Ex-LSU, Rummel linebacker transfers to Louisiana Tech
Former Archbishop Rummel linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal recently and has found a new home at Louisiana Tech. The 6-foot, 218-pound All State performer signed with South Carolina as a three-star prospect in the ’21 class, seeing action in four contests with the Gamecocks in his first college season.
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter
The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish sends hauler back to River Ridge to pick up Christmas trees after missed collection
Jefferson Parish is sending its garbage hauler back into River Ridge and other neighborhoods to pick up discarded Christmas trees after residents complained that they were overlooked during last week’s scheduled collection. Katherine Constanza, the parish’s environmental affairs director, said Waste Connections and its subcontractors are “aware of the...
NOLA.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
NOLA.com
MLK Day in New Orleans features marches and events to honor King, stem violence
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New Orleans, many of the sights were familiar to years' past: statues memorialized with wreaths, a people’s march, live music from brass bands, volunteer pop-ups and an hour-plus service at New Zion Baptist Church that culminated in a weighty rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?
Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.
NOLA.com
Guest column: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. None of us are.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
NOLA.com
Senior activity center could open in Madisonville by early April
Officials with the town of Madisonville and the Council on Aging St. Tammany have talked for nearly three years about the possibility of opening a senior activity center there. After setbacks brought by the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida, it looks like the long-discussed project will finally happen. The Madisonville...
NOLA.com
Slidell Heritage funds for nonprofits
The 25th annual Slidell Heritage Festival will be held July 1 at Heritage Park, and local nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for festival funds. Applicants must demonstrate a need and explain the purpose for which the funds will be used. Those selected must submit a final report validating that the funds were used for the purpose awarded and provide significant support and volunteers on the day of the event or as otherwise needed for a successful event. Applications can be downloaded at www.slidellheritagefest.org and must be received by email or postmarked no later than Jan. 27.
WDSU
Family of Mandeville man who went missing while on a boat speaks
MANDEVILLE, La. — Richard Lyons, Billy Coile's brother-in-law told WDSU News, with deep gratitude and appreciation to the community for its support, they are now able to begin their healing process. "A little peace, a little devastation," Lyons said. "We got some clarity on what we were looking for,...
Six college-age students robbed at gunpoint overnight on Hillary Street
NEW ORLEANS — Two groups of college-aged students were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning less than a block from each other. According to NOPD, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Hillary and Zimple streets, three armed men approached three men, ages 20 and 21. The suspects were in a dark sedan and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets. The victims complied.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
NOLA.com
Mandeville seeks to increase green space by buying 13-acre tract
The city of Mandeville wants to purchase 13 acres of heavily wooded land that City Council members and residents say is a sensitive tract that is vital to the city's drainage. The Mandeville City Council adopted a resolution Thursday asking Mayor Clay Madden's administration to start negotiations with the land's owner within the next two weeks. That follows a council budget amendment last fall calling for the purchase.
