Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski Says Aaron Rodgers Should Be Focused On Super Bowls, Not MVPs: “Bro, Why Are You Thinking About MVPs?”
The Green Bay Packers’ season came to an end at the hands of the Detroit Lions, when they had to win to make the playoffs. They didn’t… Now that the season is over, there has been a ton of talk about where quarterback Aaron Rodgers may end up. The Packers may be ready to part ways with their starting quarterback of 15 years, and give the reins to backup quarterback Jordan Love and start new beginnings. Their are others saying […] The post Rob Gronkowski Says Aaron Rodgers Should Be Focused On Super Bowls, Not MVPs: “Bro, Why Are You Thinking About MVPs?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers fell well short of expectations in 2022, finishing 8-9 with no playoff appearance after winning 13 games each of the first three seasons under Matt LaFleur. A big reason for the decline: a few of the team’s most important or valuable players didn’t perform up to...
Report: Steelers decide future of offensive coordinator
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that the Steelers are retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
Rapper Lil Jon to perform at Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs vs. Jaguars game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Turn down for what? It’s time to get low, Arrowhead Stadium. Rapper Lil Jon is coming to Kansas City. The Chiefs announced on Twitter Wednesday that the rapper will take the stage for a halftime performance. The Atlanta-based rapper is best known for his 2013 collaboration with DJ Snake. Lil […]
