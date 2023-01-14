Read full article on original website
David Schleinz
4d ago
Since the area isn't an incorporated area, it hasn't a government of its own. They are the responsibility of Arizona. Whoever was supposed to be responsible for them should also be questioned to see what they involvement was.
Parents to protest Governor Hobbs' proposal to scale back universal ESA program
A group of Arizona parents will rally outside the state capitol at noon Tuesday to protest part of Governor Hobbs' budget proposal.
Despite proposal to shutter Arizona school choice program, Hobbs doesn’t have authority to do so
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal to lawmakers included the dissolution of the state’s new program allowing parents to spend some tax dollars tied to their child’s public school education on a school of their choice. Although governors wield immense authority, Hobbs can’t do that alone, according to one authority on state education policy. Former Gov. Doug Ducey ushered through the Arizona Legislature an expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program to apply to any student, not just those whose...
12news.com
Arizona bond and override elections lead to disparities in school funding
ARIZONA, USA — Educators roundly agree the property value of a school district should not determine a child’s quality of education. But new numbers released to 12 News reveal how local bonds and overrides create disparities across Arizona. Bonds and Overrides are local, voter-approved property tax increases. They...
arizonasuntimes.com
State Representatives Seek Answers from Arizona Secretary of State over Elections Manual Concerns
Arizona State Representatives Jacqueline Parker (R-Mesa) and Alexander Kolodin (R-Chandler) sent an inquiry to new Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D), asking if he seeks to remedy errors in the state’s past Elections Procedures Manual (EPM). “Recent Arizona court decisions give us serious concerns about the lawfulness of former...
kjzz.org
Save Our Schools Arizona reacts to Gov. Hobbs' plan to eliminate school vouchers
On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced her executive budget and revealed her desire to eliminate the state’s universal school voucher program. Nonpartisan organization Save Our Schools Arizona praised Hobbs, saying her agenda will benefit public education. Save Our Schools Executive Director Beth Lewis laid out some problems with the...
prescottenews.com
Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
kjzz.org
Bill proposed to outlaw early voting in Arizona
A Republican state lawmaker who also wants to overturn the 2022 election results is continuing the push to outlaw voting by mail. The proposal from Rep. Liz Harris of Chandler says all voting should be done at the polls, with the exception of those who are in the military overseas or physically unable.
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Shope to propose state pay for rest of I-10 expansion costs
PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said Thursday he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected. He said using the funds the state has in its coffers ensures the project will be built, something he said is justified given the number of Arizonans affected by the fact that a 26-mile stretch is now just two lanes in each direction.
knau.org
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Hobbs Releases Executive Budget Plans
On Friday, Governor Katie Hobbs released her executive budget priorities with a focus on investing in public education, securing the state’s water future, and tackling the affordable housing crisis among a list of other issues. Hobbs is on a mission to undo the expansion of a school voucher program...
kjzz.org
Faster results or longer early voting? Maricopa County recorder wants Arizona to have a conversation
There are a lot of ideas across Arizona for ways to change the way the state conducts its elections — and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has several of his own. Richer has released a 28-page document outlining some areas he thinks could use some adjustments. Among his proposals...
texasbreaking.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Releases $17.1 Billion State Budget Proposal
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Gov. Katie Hobbs’ budget proposal includes $17.1 billion in total spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The budget proposal focuses on boosting K-12, housing funds, and child tax credits. Education priorities. Hobbs wants to stop giving money to rich K-12 schools earning high letter...
Washington Examiner
‘Prescribe freedom’: Ron DeSantis proposes permanent end to COVID mandates in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is seeking to protect Florida from the “biomedical security state” with legislation to ban COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. DeSantis touted his plan to “prescribe freedom” and maintain “protections for free speech for medical practitioners.”. “When the world lost its mind,...
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
Washington Examiner
Maine governor unveils bill to protect abortion care
(The Center Square) – Ensuring the decision on an abortion later in pregnancy is made by a qualified medical professional and their patient is the focus of a new bill filed by the governor. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, along with Senate President Troy D. Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker...
Gov. Katie Hobbs announces new DPS director, Jeffrey Glover
The former Tempe Police Chief is the first African-American to be named DPS director in state history.
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
