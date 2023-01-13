ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Girls Basketball Outlasts Vestal Comeback

The Binghamton high school Girls basketball team had a battle until the very end against the visiting Vestal Golden Bears, taking down the green and gold by a final of 40-37. Mariah Luke led the game with 17 points for Binghamton, while Caroline Reyen tallied 8 points for the Golden Bears.
VESTAL, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres slog through matinee loss, 4th in a row at home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres were slow to wake for an early start Monday, and they never caught up with an Atlantic Division peer striding at a similar pace on the fringes of playoff contention. In a matchup between teams tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference with 44 points coming into the game, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Ryan Miller Night sold out, Sabres fans urged to arrive early

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres announced Monday that all tickets have been purchased for Thursday night’s game against the Islanders, when former star goaltender Ryan Miller’s No. 30 jersey will be raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center. Those attending the game are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. for the […]
BUFFALO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Ludden, J-E girls basketball builds win streaks

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Game by game, and victory by victory, the Bishop Ludden girls basketball team began to move away from all the challenges of its 2-4 start. At Cazenovia last Monday night, the Gaelic Knights put on a defensive clinic that more than made up for anything else in the course of a 58-30 victory over the Lakers.
SYRACUSE, NY

