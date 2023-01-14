Read full article on original website
Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested
A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
Police: Missing woman found safe
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said an 18-year-old who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found safe.
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park
A man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brooklyn Park has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Bradley Knowles, 55, of Blaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the Minnesota...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle
A man was killed after becoming trapped under his vehicle following a crash. The crash happened on Sunday evening on State Highway 29 in St. Croix County, with police receiving an emergency call at 10:38 p.m. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Impala had left...
Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis
Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis. Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified
A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting identified as 19-year-old
The victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis has been identified. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 19-year-old Jaydon Rashad Cousins, from Brooklyn Park, was the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night. His cause of death was determined to have been a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.
UPDATE: 55-year-old Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park single-vehicle crash identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a crash Saturday morning has been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol. Bradley James Knowles, 55, from Blaine, died from injuries sustained in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A 55-year-old man from Blaine was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, State Patrol...
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15
A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
