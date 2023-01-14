ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested

A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

17-year-old suspect in fatal MOA shooting arrested in Georgia

A 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the deadly December shooting of a 19-year-old man inside the Mall of America was arrested Tuesday in Georgia, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Tuesday evening that the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident at...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
COON RAPIDS, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
kfgo.com

Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brooklyn Park has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Bradley Knowles, 55, of Blaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the Minnesota...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead at Minneapolis homeless encampment is identified

A man who died after suffering gunshot wounds at a Minneapolis homeless encampment has been identified. Minneapolis police were called to an area near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South at around 6:25 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. The area is the site of the Samatar Crossing encampment. According to the Star Tribune, the encampment first emerged during last year’s State Fair and had around 70 occupants as of October.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting identified as 19-year-old

The victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis has been identified. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 19-year-old Jaydon Rashad Cousins, from Brooklyn Park, was the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night. His cause of death was determined to have been a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15

A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening. Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office. Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN

