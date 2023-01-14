Read full article on original website
The most important thing about Yankees first-rounder Spencer Jones’ pro debut
The New York Yankees, in the midst of a championship window, should not base their roster-building strategy around young players hopefully being ready to contribute two years down the line — at which point newer, younger players will have already replaced them in the dream pecking order. That said,...
Yankees News: NYY secure top international prospect, Bryan Reynolds update, Frankie Montas
Well, the New York Yankees have done it. They made a free agency signing in the year 2023. To all the haters who said it wouldn’t be possible, this one’s for you! Kidding. Well, kind of. Sunday was the beginning of the international signing period and the Yanks wasted no time.
Michael Kay, Jack Curry agree Yankees’ left fielder isn’t on roster yet
Sometimes, the roster you put forth in October looks very little like the roster that emerges from spring training. It’s difficult to preach patience for a fan base that’s been title-starved for 13+ years and is getting sick of broken promises, but those very same fans don’t have to look far in the rearview mirror for an example of left field being addressed in-season. There’s a reason Andrew Benintendi was acquired at the trade deadline.
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson
After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Which Yankees Baseball Hall of Fame snub is most egregious?
In the long, glorious history of the New York Yankees, the most decorated franchise in professional sports, it’s very difficult to argue for unfair treatment — except in areas where the personal biases of writers are allowed to intervene. The Yankees have been outright dominant over the course...
Will Yankees dare try unorthodox top prospect solution for left field hole?
Not sure if you’re aware, but the New York Yankees have a left field problem (unless you consider Aaron Hicks a solution). Not good. Pretty bad. Should probably be looked into. Luckily — and say it with us now — it doesn’t totally matter who the Opening Day left...
Red Sox signing Adam Duvall means Yankees were never ‘in’
Last week, buzz circulated suggesting the New York Yankees could be a landing spot for former Atlanta Braves slugger Adam Duvall given the team’s vacancy in left field. But on Wednesday morning, the Boston Red Sox swooped in and signed the 34-year-old. According to reports, Duvall is joining the...
