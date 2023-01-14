Sometimes, the roster you put forth in October looks very little like the roster that emerges from spring training. It’s difficult to preach patience for a fan base that’s been title-starved for 13+ years and is getting sick of broken promises, but those very same fans don’t have to look far in the rearview mirror for an example of left field being addressed in-season. There’s a reason Andrew Benintendi was acquired at the trade deadline.

