Dennis L. Coxson
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 A.M. Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born in Franklin on January 1, 1970 he was the son of the late Richard B. And Shirley A. Scott Coxson. He was a 1987 graduate...
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, following a sudden illness. She was born in Titusville on March 5, 1944 to the late Robert H. and Marian G. (Buser) Mayer. Charlotte was a 1962 graduate of Titusville High School. She then earned a degree in...
Lester W. Jackson, Jr.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family. Lester was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Venango County, to the late Lester W., Sr. and Edith (Hale) Jackson. Lester married the love of his life, Linda Godinich, of Greenville, on...
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Jim was born on September 15, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late Edward J. and Marie E. (Frances) McFarland. He married Concetta “Connie” Calizzi on...
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
On this day: Looking back at January 2022 snowstorm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter made a big pivot on this day in 2022. After a mild start to the season with warmer temperatures and limited snowfall, a large storm impacted the Valley into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Snowfall totals were in the double digits with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
Edna L. Ray
Edna L. Ray, ad 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health. Edna was born in Oil City to Charles and Mabel Best and lived in Reno throughout her childhood. Edna was...
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Deputy announces run for Mercer County Sheriff
A Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy has announced a run for the Sheriff's position. Anthony Tedesco has been an officer in Mercer County for over 14 years, first with the City of Farrell and then as a deputy. Tedesco has served on the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team for 12...
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
Francis J. “Bud” Ganoe, III
Francis J. “Bud” Ganoe, III, 56, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes late Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital. He was born on July 7, 1966 in Rhode Island; son of the late Francis Joseph Anthony and Frances Myers Ganoe. Bud was a...
Report: Woman breaks into apartment, urinates on kitchen floor
Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.
Warren mom sentenced on child endangering charge
A Warren mother whose son was hurt in an accidental shooting last year received her sentence on a child endangering charge.
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
Avoid a double dog license fee
If you have a dog, don't get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up.
AAA: Gas Prices Stable in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. — Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743. Average price during the week of January 9, 2023: $3.743. Average price during the...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
One person was involved in a rollover crash on the West side of Youngstown Monday morning.
