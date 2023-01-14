Read full article on original website
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, January 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born in Oil City on April 28, 1949 to the late William and Betty (Johnson) Combs. He attended...
Dennis L. Coxson
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 A.M. Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born in Franklin on January 1, 1970 he was the son of the late Richard B. And Shirley A. Scott Coxson. He was a 1987 graduate...
Shirley Y. Saye
Shirley Y. Saye, 87, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away late Friday evening, January 13, 2023. Born on March 10, 1935, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Acie R. and Cynthia J. Morgan Saye. Shirley graduated in 1953 from the Northern Butler County-Hooker Building. She was a...
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Jim was born on September 15, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late Edward J. and Marie E. (Frances) McFarland. He married Concetta “Connie” Calizzi on...
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Lester W. Jackson, Jr.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family. Lester was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Venango County, to the late Lester W., Sr. and Edith (Hale) Jackson. Lester married the love of his life, Linda Godinich, of Greenville, on...
Adam B. Corbin
Adam B. Corbin, 52, of Summerville, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following a brief illness. Born in New York City on September 29, 1970, he was the son of the late Stanford and Dorothy Dinger Corbin. He attended Brookville Area School and was of Methodist faith.
Bettie Jean Miles
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish. She was preceded...
Ruth E. Kiehl
Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 9, 1928, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor. She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947, and he...
Edna L. Ray
Edna L. Ray, ad 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health. Edna was born in Oil City to Charles and Mabel Best and lived in Reno throughout her childhood. Edna was...
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
Paul Edward Daugherty
Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, PA, passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, PA, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk Center in Polk, PA for 34...
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
Venango County Photo of the Day
VTC Welding Instructor, Mr. Travis Crate, is with the *Gold Medal* Winners of the “Three-Man Fabrication Team.” Pictured here are Mr. Crate with students; Mason Brown (Senior Cranberry High School) Dillon Morrison (Senior, Oil City Area High School) and Cam Crocker (Senior, Oil City Area High School). This team competed against 5 other teams. The VTC Welding Technology team will now advance to Skills USA State Competitions in March. Photo courtesy Venango Technology Center (Vo-Tech).
Dana L. Marlowe
Dana L. Marlowe, 33, of Clarion formerly of Kennerdell, passed away January 11, 2023. Dana was born March 2, 1989 in Franklin, she was daughter of Kenneth “Kenny” and Margo McMillen Marlowe. Dana graduated from Franklin High School. Dana enjoyed spending time with her son, family and friends.
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
Win It Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificate
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
