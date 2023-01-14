Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry tonight, snow returns Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The clouds stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. We are tracking another chance for snow Sunday. This will be a more widespread opportunity for Northeast Ohio. Snow showers start to develop to the west of I-71 just after sunrise Sunday morning. The...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Snow returns on Sunday; chilly weekend ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Old Man Winter has returned to northeast Ohio!. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s this evening. Light snow showers and/or flurries come to an end around 2:00 a.m. The weekend will begin on a dry note. Saturday will feature highs in the mid 30s and...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain changes to a wintry mix overnight; snow on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very active afternoon and early-evening, the severe weather threat has ended across our area. The various Severe Thunderstorm Warnings we experienced earlier today were certainly warrented. Check out some of today’s highest wind gusts!. Numerous power outages were reported across our area. Winds...
cleveland19.com
Power restored to majority of Ohioans following severe storm
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Power has been restored to the majority of Ohioans following Thursday night’s severe storms. According to the FirstEnergy website, outages peaked around 21,000 customers at the worst point of the weather. As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, outages are down to only 798 customers affected...
cleveland19.com
Helicopters patrol Illuminating Company transmission in throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a helicopter flying close to overhead powerlines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols started on Jan. 20, and are anticipated to take approximately five to six weeks to complete, weather...
cleveland19.com
Lake Metroparks saves fox impaled on fence (GRAPHIC)
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The fox that had been impaled on a fence is back in his natural habitat, thanks to the rescue and rehabilitation by Lake Metroparks. Lake Metroparks Rangers responded to a call from a Mentor-on-the-Lake resident on Nov. 12 for a fox stuck on the fence. When...
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
cleveland19.com
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Hills Police confirmed the department’s drone found two suspects hiding deep in the woods after they crashed a stolen car. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen car that eventually crashed before the two suspects ran away on Jan. 15, according to BHPD.
cleveland19.com
4 escaped inmates from Missouri arrested in Ohio
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested the four inmates on Friday and Saturday after escaping from a detention center in Missouri. All inmates were wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to previous reports from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri ‘potentially’ in Ohio
FARMINGTON, Missouri (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either in or traveling through the state of Ohio. All inmates are wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to U.S. Marshals. 52-year-old Kelly...
cleveland19.com
Police reported more than 2,000 cases to Ohio’s use of force database last year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio’s public use of force database aims to increase trust and accountability with police. It’s now been more than a year since Ohio’s Office of Criminal Justice Services unveiled the use of force database. More and more agencies are reporting their cases. But 19...
