On a day where it was all lined up for Rutgers, the team came through with flying colors — and then some. The Scarlet Knights entered Sunday with revenge on their mind as Ohio State visited Jersey Mike’s Arena for their rematch. The high-energy crowd was ready to avenge an early-season loss that should not have been when the Buckeyes hit a game-winning three at the buzzer. Even Steve Pikiell felt the intensity and was given the first technical foul of his head-coaching career. This sparked the Scarlet Knights and they were able to come away with a 68-64 victory in overtime.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO