ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthebanks.com

Rutgers Basketball wins on and off the court on Sunday

On a day where it was all lined up for Rutgers, the team came through with flying colors — and then some. The Scarlet Knights entered Sunday with revenge on their mind as Ohio State visited Jersey Mike’s Arena for their rematch. The high-energy crowd was ready to avenge an early-season loss that should not have been when the Buckeyes hit a game-winning three at the buzzer. Even Steve Pikiell felt the intensity and was given the first technical foul of his head-coaching career. This sparked the Scarlet Knights and they were able to come away with a 68-64 victory in overtime.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
onthebanks.com

Rutgers Basketball: Cam Spencer named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Cam Spencer has made an immediate impact on Rutgers this season. Now, he received a special honor from the conference. Spencer has been named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after his performances in victories over Northwestern and Ohio State. Spencer shares this week’s honor with Fletcher Loyer of Purdue. He is the second Scarlet Knight to win this award. Geo Baker earned this right twice during his career (2021, 2022).
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy