‘M3GAN’ Sequel Set for 2025, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw Returning
Get ready for more “M3GAN.” The internet’s favorite demonic dancing doll is returning to theaters in 2025. “M3GAN 2.0,” a sequel to Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s campy thriller, is officially in the works. Universal has scheduled the movie to debut in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025. Screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning to pen the sequel. Plot details haven’t been revealed, though Allison Williams, whose character helped bring to life the chaotic AI-like doll, will be back for “2.0” as will M3GAN’s pint-sized bestie, played by Violet McGraw. Gerard Johnstone directed the first film, but a director has not been announced for the...
Bradley Cooper Calls Playing Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ the ‘Most Terrifying’ Role Ever
Bradley Cooper is calling on conductors to fact-check just how difficult their profession is. Cooper, while in conversation with “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field and actresses Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss for a Focus Features awards season roundtable, gave insights into upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro.” Cooper portrays the legendary conductor and composer and also directs the feature. The real-life Bernstein is name-checked in Field’s “TÁR” by problematic fictional conductor Lydia Tár (Blanchett) as one of her mentors. “I can’t wait to see your film about Bernstein,” Blanchett told Cooper during the video. The “A Star Is Born” director said, “Having worked on a...
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Verve Names Bill Weinstein CEO
Verve has appointed founding partner Bill Weinstein to the position of CEO, the first in the agency’s 13-year history. The decision was announced internally last week by fellow founding Verve partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting. “As we continue to evolve, we recognize the need to formalize the managerial organization of our business to bring greater accountability, efficiency, and excellence to our core mission of advocating on behalf of creative talent,” Besser said in a statement on behalf of Verve. Weinstein added in a statement of his own: “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected for this position by my fellow Partners and peers. Verve’s clients, community, and culture remain my top priority and I am excited to have the opportunity to guide this special group into a very bright future.” More to come… More from Variety'Vesper' Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)Verve Promotes TV Literary Agent Melissa Darman to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
‘BMF’ Earns Season 3 Renewal From Starz
The Flenory brothers will see a third season. Shortly after its Season 2 premiere on Jan. 6, Starz has ordered a third installment for “BMF.” The premium cabler made the announcement on Tuesday, sharing that the drama series ranked as the most socially engaged drama across all networks over premiere weekend with 4.1 million multiplatform viewers. “’BMF’ captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to...
