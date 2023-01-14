Read full article on original website
NPR
Talking about dying can be uncomfortable, awkward and heartbreaking. But a growing number of people called end-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about the inevitability of death easier for patients and their families. Sara Wittmeyer from member station WFIU reports.
SARA WITTMEYER, BYLINE: Kelli McLaughlin makes her way to the couch in her Carmel, Ind., living room, using her cane so she doesn't lose her balance. Her husband, Ryan, is nearby. The strain she is under is written all over their faces. KELLI MCLAUGHLIN: It's been a grueling couple of...
NPR
Why the high forgiveness rate of PPP loans is troubling to many people
Audio will be available later today. The majority of Paycheck Protection Program loans given to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic have been forgiven, but new data show the program was rampant with fraud.
NPR
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Bruce Gowers died this past weekend, but his work will always be remembered. He directed live award shows, presidential inaugurations and music specials. But this is what helped him launch his career.
QUEEN: (Singing) I see a little silhouetto of a man. Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the fandango?. MARTÍNEZ: Gower directed the video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," shooting the band against that dark background as they sing four-part harmony. It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit...
NPR
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
Banned and Challenged: Restricting access to books in the U.S. In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
NPR
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ilyon Woo about her new book — Master Slave Husband Wife — which details the account of Ellen and William Craft escaping slavery. We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
NPR
Patrons at a Michigan club counter isolation's bad health effects with dance moves
Audio will be available later today. Every Friday, the Ann Arbor Happy Hour event brings groups of seniors together to dance. It's not just a fun night at a club, but a way to fight the adverse health effects of isolation.
