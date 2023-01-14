Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
NPR
A remembrance of Italian film actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died at the age of 95
The Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died in Rome at the age of 95 this week. She was nicknamed La Lollo, and she made dozens of movies in the United States and Europe after World War II. Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major...
NPR
A Rolex for a Casio: Why Shakira's new song is breaking records
SHAKIRA: (Singing in Spanish). CHANG: All right. This is a full-on diss track aimed at her ex, a retired Spanish soccer star. The single went straight to the top of Spotify's top 50 global chart. It hit 100 million views on YouTube in just under three days. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is here to explain what this has all been about. Hello.
NPR
French museum finds a missing painting in Madonna's personal collection
MADONNA: (Singing) Come on. Vogue. Let your body move to the music. SHAPIRO: The painting, thought to be by Jerome-Martin Langlois, was commissioned by Louis the XVIII to hang in Versace. It was completed in 1822 and eventually moved to the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. CHANG: But when the...
NPR
Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together. FADEL: Now her adult fans have a place to forget their exes. A pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. Taylor won't be there, but she'll leave a blank space to write your name.
NPR
boygenius, 'True Blue'
Indie-rock supergroup boygenius — featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — can be seen as a labor of love. The artists became friends through mutual admiration of each other's work, which can be heard through their thoughtful accompaniments. The trio comes back with the record, out March 31, and three singles that highlight each member's unique, yet interwoven style: "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry" and "True Blue."
NPR
Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador for young people's literature
The Library of Congress has named a Cuban American writer as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Here's NPR's Julie Depenbrock. JULIE DEPENBROCK, BYLINE: Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. MEG MEDINA: I'm a children's book author. I write picture books, middle grade...
NPR
Is music an exclusively human thing? A new study says no
Charles Darwin once speculated that all animals, beyond just humans, may share the ability to perceive melody and rhythm. HENKJAN HONING: He was very optimistic, but the empirical evidence is still very meager. CHANG: Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam says although the evidence is slim, there are a...
NPR
Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70
YUKIHIRO TAKAHASHI: (Singing in non-English language). CHANG: That same year, Takahashi formed Yellow Magic Orchestra with some band mates. The group, often referred to as YMO, were trailblazers in the synthpop genre. Here's their take on the Beatles' hit song "Day Tripper." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAY TRIPPER") YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA:...
NPR
Building the score for 'Glass Onion'
The soundtrack to any good murder mystery must have some suspense. (SOUNDBITE OF NATHAN JOHNSON'S "THEME FROM GLASS ONION") CHANG: But what if the story is also funny and absurd and even a little tongue-in-cheek? Well, that was the task for composer Nathan Johnson, who wrote the score for the film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Johnson sat down with Robin Hilton from NPR's All Songs Considered podcast to peel back the layers of the soundtrack, starting with the main theme.
NPR
It's Been a Minute
OK. Alexis, we just got out of "M3GAN." What are your thoughts?. ALEXIS WILLIAMS, BYLINE: Ten out of 10 - she accomplished a lot. LUSE: M3GAN didn't let anything stand in her way. (Laughter) I'll say that much. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) LUSE: Hey, everyone. You're listening to IT'S BEEN A...
NPR
What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery
LOUIS ARMSTRONG: (Singing) What is this thing called swing? What is this thing called swing?. MARTÍNEZ: In 1939, Louis Armstrong asked a question that musicians still debate - what creates the swing feel in jazz? Now physicists think they've got an answer, and it all has to do with the subtle nuances in timing. As part of our science series Finding Time, NPR's Maria Godoy has a story.
