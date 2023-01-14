Gov. Whitmer's art contest draws the attention of some Holt High School students

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is introducing a new art contest for K-12 students giving teens across Michigan the opportunity to be featured on the 2023 State of the State program cover by submitting art works showing What Makes Michigan Strong.

Several students at Holt High School are participating in the contest, and two of them are Paige Lemmon and Haileigh Yemc.

"I think it's a really cool opportunity, and that she's reached out to students especially in art just cause thats important to me," said Lemmon.

Lemmon drew inspiration from Sen. Sara Anthony's swearing in ceremony.

"She talked a lot about representing all her constituents, and having everyone that makes Michigan strong there," said Lemmon, who will be incorporating the working class into her submission. "Nurses, auto factory workers and like all these groups of people, and I'm incorporating all these groups of people into my work."

But to many students, art isn't just about winning a contest.

"It also helps me be less stressed about things, and when I'm just sitting down painting and stuff ,it just helps me be free in my own mind," Yemc said. "I don't have to worry about anything in that moment."

Submissions for the contest are due Sunday, Jan. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Students can submit their design at michigan.gov/artcontest

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook