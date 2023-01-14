ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.

FIRST LOOK: Titleist’s 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls

Titleist’s 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x will be available globally on Jan. 25 for $54.99 per dozen. The colors include white (play numbers 1-4, 5-8 or all the same play numbers 00 or 1-99) and optic yellow (play numbers 1-4). ***. The beauty of having a substantial R&D...
FIRST LOOK: Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 wedges offer control, forgiveness

Cleveland’s CBX Full-Face 2 wedges come equipped with True Temper’s Dynamic Gold 115 Spinner Tour Issue steel and Project X’s Catalyst Spinner graphite (80 grams). The wedges are priced at $169.99 and will be in retail shops starting Feb. 3. It was only a week ago Cleveland...
Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
Morning 9: New PAC members | Faldo lands next role | Nelly’s new sponsors

Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we head towards The American Express. PGATour.com staff…”The PGA TOUR today announced the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2023. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.”
'It's unusual': Si Woo Kim's eye-catching final hole tee-shot, explained

Stepping onto the 18th tee with a PGA Tour title on the line, on a golf course known to be challenging off the tee, is certainly no easy task. Time to call on a shot that's safe and reliable. Nothing fancy, but something no-frills that's easy to hit, hard not to screw up.
A Comparison of Myrtle Beach Golf Resorts

The popular vacation city of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast boasts a number of celebrity-designed golf courses, several of which are set within enticing resort hotels. Nestled along a spectacular 100 kilometre stretch of shoreline, the lively seaside escape has long attracted visitors with its mild subtropical...
