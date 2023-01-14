ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

CVU boys basketball hits game-winning shot to survive battle against Colchester

HINESBURG, Vt. — Late theatrics were on display, as CVU's Logan Vaughn hit a layup in the paint as time expired to take down Colchester 43-41. The Lakers' upset bit was aided by a late comeback in the fourth quarter. Simplise Niyubahwe nailed a three-pointer from the corner, and then Zack Davis hit a pair of free throws to give Colchester a late lead.
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Harris Hill Ski Jump Competition to return for 101st year

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A winter sports tradition is set to return to Vermont next month for its 101st consecutive year. The annual Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition will kick off the weekend of Friday, Feb. 17 with an inaugural nighttime event called the Target Jump Challenge. The festivities will...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
mynbc5.com

Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance

MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
MILTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Winooski School District ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski School District is postponing its ribbon-cutting celebration due to scheduling conflicts. The district originally intended to have its official ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a series of major renovations, but now officials are rescheduling the event sometime between March 20 and April 7. NBC5...
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh host "Day of Racial Healing" event

On the heels of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, area residents are continuing to hold conversations about the values he fought for throughout his life, in part because there's still work to be done. On Tuesday, SUNY Plattsburgh held a "Day of Racial Healing," inviting neighbors to discuss how our...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Fire damages Castleton home center

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

University of Vermont Health Network reports $90M deficit in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The UVM Health Network faced a $90 million deficit last year. The health network operates six hospitals – three in Vermont and three in Northern New York. UVMMC lost $27 million on its own. The hospital blames high medical inflation, lack of staffing and the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
sevendaysvt

European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington

It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
COLCHESTER, VT

