Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
CVU boys basketball hits game-winning shot to survive battle against Colchester
HINESBURG, Vt. — Late theatrics were on display, as CVU's Logan Vaughn hit a layup in the paint as time expired to take down Colchester 43-41. The Lakers' upset bit was aided by a late comeback in the fourth quarter. Simplise Niyubahwe nailed a three-pointer from the corner, and then Zack Davis hit a pair of free throws to give Colchester a late lead.
mynbc5.com
St. Albans boys basketball takes back-and-forth contest with St. Johnsbury
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — BFA St. Albans' offense helped power the Bobwhites to a big 67-65 win over St. Johnsbury as they cool a hot Hilltoppers squad. St. Johnsbury will look to bounce back by taking on Mt. Mansfield at home on Friday.
Addison Independent
Citing racism, MUHS girls’ basketball team skip game at Enosburg Falls
MIDDLEBURY — The members of the Middlebury Union High School girls’ basketball team chose not to travel to Enosburg Falls High School for a game this past Thursday citing a history of racist harassment of Tiger athletes at the Franklin County school. The team last week posted a...
mynbc5.com
Harris Hill Ski Jump Competition to return for 101st year
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A winter sports tradition is set to return to Vermont next month for its 101st consecutive year. The annual Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition will kick off the weekend of Friday, Feb. 17 with an inaugural nighttime event called the Target Jump Challenge. The festivities will...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after what police are calling a text message threat. Police said they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the...
mynbc5.com
Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance
MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
Colchester Sun
A game of luck among trivia experts, Essex woman describes her journey to the Jeopardy stage
ESSEX TOWN — Growing up in Georgia, Vt. – and then Essex, watching “Jeopardy!” was a routine for Claire Theoret. Shouting out the answers to the blue question card on the TV screen is something she’s done her whole life. “One of my earliest memories...
mynbc5.com
Winooski School District ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski School District is postponing its ribbon-cutting celebration due to scheduling conflicts. The district originally intended to have its official ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a series of major renovations, but now officials are rescheduling the event sometime between March 20 and April 7. NBC5...
mynbc5.com
Community College of Vermont expands free tuition program to more residents
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — The Community College of Vermont and VSAC are expanding the 802 Opportunity Grant, offering free tuition for up to two years at CCV for Vermonters with an annual family income under $75,000. “As a result, more than 50% of Vermont families qualify for this benefit,”...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
mynbc5.com
Castleton community mourns the loss of 'town staple' as store owner looks to rebuild
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Vermont State Fire Marshall spent Tuesday in Castleton investigating what’s left of the Gilmore Home Center – a staple in the Castleton community. The store burned down in a fire Sunday morning. Scott Larson, the owner and president of the Gilmore Home Center,...
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh host "Day of Racial Healing" event
On the heels of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, area residents are continuing to hold conversations about the values he fought for throughout his life, in part because there's still work to be done. On Tuesday, SUNY Plattsburgh held a "Day of Racial Healing," inviting neighbors to discuss how our...
mynbc5.com
Snowstorm to bring widespread 4-8 inches of snow in Northern New York, Vermont
Despite a warm start to January, a fast-moving system will bring what looks to be 4-8 inches of plowable snow to our region beginning on Thursday evening. On Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, some scattered rain and snow showers will likely cause some slick travel conditions. But on Thursday evening,...
WCAX
Fire damages Castleton home center
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
mynbc5.com
University of Vermont Health Network reports $90M deficit in 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The UVM Health Network faced a $90 million deficit last year. The health network operates six hospitals – three in Vermont and three in Northern New York. UVMMC lost $27 million on its own. The hospital blames high medical inflation, lack of staffing and the...
newportdispatch.com
Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
European-Style Belleville Bakery Opens Doors in Burlington
It's been a long, slow build toward the full opening of Belleville Bakery, which chef-owner Shelley MacDonald launched in late fall 2020 with weekly pickups from her Burlington apartment. On January 5, after six months of renovations and three months of takeout-window sales, the public finally stepped into Belleville's new brick-and-mortar location at 217 College Street — perfect timing for the second story in our Bakery Month series. (Diet in January? Not us.)
WCAX
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
Comments / 0