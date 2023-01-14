ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Comments / 37

Derek Thorn
4d ago

When you live in a cliff or bluff, you have to accept the (get ready for it!) THE DOWNSIDE.

Reply(1)
19
Blue eye bunny
4d ago

You wonder why Newsome, helping Santa Barbara , his winery business is in jeopardy.. he not gonna admit but is true

Reply
7
Judy Young
3d ago

it is on record that these types of storm's are not normal butnot any cause accept a naturaloccurrence. climate control isa natural God/nature doingtheir thing since the beginningof our type of earth and willcontinue until time is up.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Storms Dump Immense Amounts of Water on California, But State Needs ‘New Plumbing’ to Take Advantage, Counteract Drought

The rain and snow storms that have pummeled California for weeks have taken nearly two dozen lives and caused billions of dollars in damages to public and private property. The flip side, however, is that they dropped immense amounts of water on a state that has suffered through severe drought for several years. At one point this month, an astonishing 160,000 cubic feet of water – 1.2 million gallons – was flowing through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta every second. That’s enough water to fill a reservoir the size of Folsom Lake, about 1 million acre-feet, in three days and doesn’t count water falling on other regions, such as Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfft.com

Another storm lashes California after a barrage of brutal weather kills 19. But a break is finally on the horizon

Storm-ravaged California must endure one more round of ferocious winds, torrential rain and possible flooding as the latest atmospheric river pummels the state Monday. About 8 million people are under flood watches until Monday evening for coastal Central California, including the Bay Area. Fresh rainfall could trigger more flooding, mudslides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

California reservoir update, January 16, 2023

Nearly three weeks of non-stop rain have dramatically increased the water levels at California lakes and reservoirs bringing the state out of what was considered an extreme drought prior to Christmas. Shasta has increased from 32% of capacity to 51% of capacity in 3 weeks. Oroville increased from 30% to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills

A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy