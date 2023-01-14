ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

51 Fun Facts about Alabama (that most people don’t know!)

Whether you want some Alabama fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the Cotton State we’ve put together some facts about Alabama that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Alabama is filled with a...
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

$400 one-time payment is likely coming to Alabama residents

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Direct Payment for Alabama Residents – See Eligibility Here

Alabama taxpayers are set to receive $500 rebates under a $2.7 billion budget surplus. Alabama Residents Set to Receive $500 Direct Payments. Up to $500 could be refunded to a group of taxpayers as lawmakers are working with Governor Ivey on a $500 million rebate package. According to Arthur Orr the Alabama state senator and education budget committee chairman, this will help residents deal with high inflation.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Innovate Alabama opens second round of grant funding to benefit local entrepreneurs

Innovate Alabama will open applications for the second round of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) News 19’s Mariah Wiggs ‘Powerlifts with the Pros’. As a powerlifting duo is preparing for state competition, Mariah joined them to learn the ropes!. Dale...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
