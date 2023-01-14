Read full article on original website
The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made
The Los Angeles Lakers did not have many resources to work with before the 2022-23 season in order to improve the roster. That is what happens when you trade for a former MVP who is no longer playing at a high level that is also making $47.1 million this season.
Lakers fans can get a great laugh out of Clippers’ rumored trade target
The speculation around the NBA trade deadline has been frustrating thus far for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Even though the team has shown potential in recent weeks, the front office seemingly does not think this team is good enough to make a splashy trade that could make them a contender.
Odds of these Detroit Pistons being traded at the deadline
For the duration of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons will have little else to play for other than the chance at better odds in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. Sure, individuals like Killian Hayes and Jaden Ivey have every reason to continue to keep grinding and developing into better players, but losses matter more than wins do around here nowadays.
Latest Lakers report proves Jeanie Buss doesn’t care about winning
The Los Angeles Lakers have arguably the most dominant duo in the league in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There is not a harder duo to match up against when both guys are healthy and playing well. The problem is that LeBron and AD have not gotten much help this...
Best NBA prop bets today for Hawks vs. Mavericks (Back Dejounte Murray)
The Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks are in primetime on Wednesday night, which means it’s a perfect time to dive into some prop bets for this game. This is all about Trae Young vs. Luka Doncic, but injuries on the Dallas side have opened up an avenue for us to take advantage in the prop market.
Miami football 2 players transfer, Mauigoa dominating Polynesian practice
Pete Thamel of ESPN broke news on Tuesday quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring from the Miami football program followed by Manny Navarro of The Athletic tweeting center Jakai Clark would also be leaving. At Polynesian Bowl practice, Miami signee Francis Mauigoa was named the alpha dog on day one practice.
NBA Last Two Minute Report confirms LeBron wrong for ref complaints
LeBron James was big mad about a no-call in the closing seconds against the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA Last Two Minute report confirmed he was wrong. The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a tough game against the Philadelphia 76ers, a 113-112 loss on Sunday night. LeBron had 35 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds and they had a chance to win in the final seconds. But Russell Westbrook couldn’t get a shot or a call when driving on the final possession.
Panthers are about to save Saints from making a massive mistake
The Carolina Panthers have their eyes set on their next head coach, and it is not Sean Payton. Credit to the Carolina Panthers by preventing the New Orleans Saints from making a GOB Bluth huge mistake. Although former Saints head coach Sean Payton is still a candidate for the Panthers...
