thegolfnewsnet.com

Si Woo Kim’s wife Ji Hyun Oh: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6 — Si Woo Kim is a four-time PGA Tour winner, with the South Korean-born player picking up his first win in a couple of years at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. As Si Woo Kim was looking to see if he would need a playoff to get the win, he was greeted behind the 18th hole by his new wife, Ji Hyun Oh.
HAWAII STATE
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adam Scott has 'embarrassing reason' for not including WM Phoenix Open on his 2023 PGA Tour schedule

Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Titleist’s 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls

Titleist’s 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x will be available globally on Jan. 25 for $54.99 per dozen. The colors include white (play numbers 1-4, 5-8 or all the same play numbers 00 or 1-99) and optic yellow (play numbers 1-4). ***. The beauty of having a substantial R&D...
Golf.com

Paul Azinger: PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is ‘a colossal waste of time’

The PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, various Tour releases say, is defined in this way:. “The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.”. And there’s this description of the PAC, from NBC announcer Dan...

