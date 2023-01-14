Adam Scott shot four rounds in the 60s to earn a top-25 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, “fairly solid stuff” by his own standards. After two starts in Hawaii to begin 2023, the 42-year-old will now take a month off to practice and relax back home in Australia before returning to action at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Feb. 16-19. That means Scott will use his one “Get Out of a Designed Event Free” card on the WM Phoenix Open the week prior. So why skip the Greatest Show on Grass?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO