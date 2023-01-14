ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Escape Vehicle Overturned on Railroad Tracks in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital after an accident which left their vehicle overturned on train tracks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 9:40 on Friday night in St. Joseph. The 16-year old male driver was northbound on waterworks road when he failed to negotiate a curve and continued onto the railroad property. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned onto the railroad tracks. Both the driver and his 15-year old female passenger were able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by a southbound train. The vehicle was pushed off the tracks by the train. The train came to a controlled stop.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas woman dies after being ejected from her SUV in crash

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman was ejected from her SUV after leaving the road in a fatal Monday morning crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. when 56-year-old Marca Berger was driving north on 105 Road. Her vehicle left the road and after overcorrecting, left the road again causing her SUV to roll. Berger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

One wounded in St. Joseph shooting

One person suffered a wound to the leg in a shooting in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police report the shooting took place late Thursday morning at a residence in the 400-block of North 16th Street. Police found one person wounded. Emergency responders rushed the victim to the hospital. An investigation...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man faces charges in the shooting of his father

A 29-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the shooting of his father. Documents filed in Buchanan County Court report Richard Watkins has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. The probable cause statement alleges Watkins shot his father late Thursday morning in the residence they shared on the 400 block of North 16th Street.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest driver after head-on wrong-way crash results in serious injuries for child passengers

A female driver has been arrested by Massachusetts State Police concerning a wrong-way crash that seriously injured children. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, the State Police-Westfield Barracks was notified of a wrong-way operator, driving east on Route 90 westbound, in the Blandford area. Troopers responded to the area and found that the wrong-way vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, had crashed head on into an apportioned tow truck.
BLANDFORD, MA
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 16, 2023

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Jan. 17-20 Buchanan County. U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume in spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Human trafficking is real and a real problem locally

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and law enforcement officials want everyone to be aware of the growing problem. According the Human Trafficking Hotline there were 24o cases in Missouri in 2021. Law enforcement officers are attempting to slow that number down. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H of the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy