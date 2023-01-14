Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
I-635 reopens in Northland after serious-injury crash Wednesday
A serious-injury crash involving two vehicles closed Interstate 635 in the Northland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Riverside Fire Department.
KMOV
Police are at scene of school bus accident with injuries
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are at the scene of a school bus accident with injuries at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County. KMOV has a crew on the way and will provide updates as information become available.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Escape Vehicle Overturned on Railroad Tracks in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital after an accident which left their vehicle overturned on train tracks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 9:40 on Friday night in St. Joseph. The 16-year old male driver was northbound on waterworks road when he failed to negotiate a curve and continued onto the railroad property. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned onto the railroad tracks. Both the driver and his 15-year old female passenger were able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by a southbound train. The vehicle was pushed off the tracks by the train. The train came to a controlled stop.
KAKE TV
Kansas woman dies after being ejected from her SUV in crash
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman was ejected from her SUV after leaving the road in a fatal Monday morning crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. when 56-year-old Marca Berger was driving north on 105 Road. Her vehicle left the road and after overcorrecting, left the road again causing her SUV to roll. Berger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Tree. Madisonville, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish after his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Louisiana State Police reported...
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
kttn.com
Audio: Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Missouri, here’s what vehicles thieves are targeting
(Missourinet) – Catalytic converter thefts have become a problem around the state and the nation. Thieves get under vehicles and saw out the device to make money off the precious metal. Grant Bissell, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says the most common targets are vehicles like commercial trucks,...
One wounded in St. Joseph shooting
One person suffered a wound to the leg in a shooting in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police report the shooting took place late Thursday morning at a residence in the 400-block of North 16th Street. Police found one person wounded. Emergency responders rushed the victim to the hospital. An investigation...
St. Joseph man faces charges in the shooting of his father
A 29-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the shooting of his father. Documents filed in Buchanan County Court report Richard Watkins has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. The probable cause statement alleges Watkins shot his father late Thursday morning in the residence they shared on the 400 block of North 16th Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest driver after head-on wrong-way crash results in serious injuries for child passengers
A female driver has been arrested by Massachusetts State Police concerning a wrong-way crash that seriously injured children. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, the State Police-Westfield Barracks was notified of a wrong-way operator, driving east on Route 90 westbound, in the Blandford area. Troopers responded to the area and found that the wrong-way vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, had crashed head on into an apportioned tow truck.
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges.
Video: Illinois paramedics charged after patient, strapped face-down, dies
Two EMTs in Illinois have been charged with murder after this emergency medical response caught on Springfield Police officer's body cameras. The patient died of positional asphyxiation after he was taken to the hospital.
🎥State of the State: Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen I-70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay. The massive investment in I-70 is...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 16, 2023
U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Jan. 17-20 Buchanan County. U.S. Route 36 – The bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume in spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
Human trafficking is real and a real problem locally
January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and law enforcement officials want everyone to be aware of the growing problem. According the Human Trafficking Hotline there were 24o cases in Missouri in 2021. Law enforcement officers are attempting to slow that number down. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H of the...
KFEQ/St. Joseph Post area high school scoreboard - January 17, 2023
Benton 61 Mid-Buchanan 14. Full coverage here. Benton 61 Mid-Buchanan 41. Full coverage here.
Second suspect arrested in connection with missing OK girl
A second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl in Oklahoma.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
