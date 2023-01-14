ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital after an accident which left their vehicle overturned on train tracks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 9:40 on Friday night in St. Joseph. The 16-year old male driver was northbound on waterworks road when he failed to negotiate a curve and continued onto the railroad property. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned onto the railroad tracks. Both the driver and his 15-year old female passenger were able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by a southbound train. The vehicle was pushed off the tracks by the train. The train came to a controlled stop.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO