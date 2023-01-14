Read full article on original website
Mt Pleasant Gets First Certified City Secretary
Candias Webster is the first Certified City Secretary in the history of Mount Pleasant following her graduation from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program on Jan. 12. The municipal program is among the most stringent in the state and includes the following:. 200 hours of individual home study. Examinations over...
Paris Kiwanis Pancake Days Coming Up
The Paris Kiwanis Club has announced that Pancake Days will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on March 3 and 4. The meal includes sausage, orange juice, milk, and water. All the money raised will support Kiwanis projects benefitting the community. Advanced tickets are $6 and $7 at the door, and for advance tickets, contact any of the Kiwanis Club board members. Call 903-782-1794 or email paristexaskiwanis75460@gmail.com for more information.
Johanna Hicks Column For January 18
Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed. Each year, 4-H groups across Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, they collected over 500 pounds of food during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we hope to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
MAU at Kimberly-Clark Hosts Manufacturing Job Fair
Paris, TX– 2023 January – MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a Manufacturing Job Fair on Thursday, January 26, between noon and 4:00 pm at the Love Civic Center Pavilion in Paris. Interested candidates can interview at the event and may receive a job offer on the spot. MAU...
Brawl At Tyler-Texas High Hoops Game Under Investigation
Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest, Texarkana ISD officials, and the University Interscholastic League are meeting to answer questions about the basketball game between Tyler High and Texas High. A large brawl broke out in the first quarter of the game, and they canceled and will not replay it. It may be a double forfeit, and they expect player suspensions.
UPDATE-Bomb Threat Closes Sulphur Springs Elementary School
Enhanced security for all campuses in the Sulphur Springs ISD has been lifted. After a thorough search of the Sulphur Springs Elementery School, the school has been cleared and students will return to classes Thursday. Sulphur Springs Elementary School students and staff were evacuated to League Street Church of Christ...
Upcoming Productions for Sulphur Community Players
Opening this coming weekend–four performances starring two different couples in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, the story of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. Their lifelong correspondence begins when both are children with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. The pair continues to communicate throughout their lives, and the final letter shows how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
Hopkins County Genealogical Society
Invited are members and non-members to the monthly meeting of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society on Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Sulphur Springs Public Library at 611 North Davis Street. The featured speaker will be Lee Green, who has an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts found in Hopkins County, especially on the eastern side of the county near Pine Forest.
Two Cumby Men Jailed
Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies stopped two Cumby men for failure to use their turn signal on Hopkins County Road 1126. Because an officer saw a loaded shotgun on the seat of their pickup and one of the men had a handgun in a side holster, they told 36-year-old Michael Lyle Gall and 46-year-old Christopher Evan Lewis to step out of the vehicle. Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in the center console, and both men were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. In addition, they charged Lewis with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Fort Towson Plans Hands-On Opportunities For Guests
FORT TOWSON, Okla. — Fort Towson Historic Site staff are busily preparing for the full slate of activities and events scheduled for 2023. Learning opportunities will be plentiful, with weekend activities beginning in February on the second, third and fourth Saturdays of each month. Special events throughout the year will include:
Paris Regional Medical Center Officially Transitions to Paris Regional Health
PARIS, Texas (January 18, 2023) – Paris Regional Medical Center (Paris Regional) today announced the official transition to their new name, Paris Regional Health. The organization previously announced the planned rebrand in October 2022. The rebrand came with a larger enterprise-wide initiative of parent company Lifepoint Health. Paris Regional...
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. They priced sponsorship levels the same as last year’s, ranging from $1,000 to $30,000, and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme to reflect Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years, the Foundation has raised over four Million dollars to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County.
Homeless Coalition Point-In-Time Count
The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County on January 27. Two counts will take place. One for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters. The Lamar County’s Human Resources Council is seeking volunteers to help with the canvassing. Email hrctexas.ed@gmail.com if you can help.
Bill Proposed On Texas Election Violations
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties, has proposed a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law. Slaton’s bill would also allow prosecutors to be removed from office if found guilty of ignoring election laws. Organizations like the ACLU argue the bill would give AG Ken Paxton power that the state’s highest criminal court previously ruled he doesn’t have.
Low Cost Vaccinations, Spay-Neuter Clinic In Paris
The Animal Protection League will be in Paris on Friday, Jan. 20, in Atwoods’ parking lot for low-cost vaccines and spaying/neutering. Vaccinations are on a walk-in basis and given between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, whereas the surgery is by appointment only. For more information or to schedule a spay/neuter appointment, call 903-439-2953 or 903-753-7387. Dogs are required to be on leashes, while cats need to be in carriers.
Paris MLK Holiday Trash Pickup Changed
If your regular scheduled day is Monday, we collect on Tuesday, January 17. If your typical scheduled day is Tuesday, we will gather on Wednesday, January 18. If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, we will gather on Thursday, January 19. If your typical scheduled day is Thursday, we collect...
United Way Of Lamar County And The Alzheimer’s Association Present Free Lunch & Learn On Elder Law
The United Way of Lamar County and the Alzheimer’s Association have partnered again for a free Lunch & Learn on Friday, February 24, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at CF Paris, 3410 N. Main Street. Titled “Leaving a Legacy: Assets, Aging, and Legal Concerns,” the free Lunch &...
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 17)
Officers arrested Gary Wayne Pool, 44, of Sumner, last Friday morning at the Lamar County Probation office on two felony warrants. He is currently on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member with previous convictions. Officers booked Pool and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
Sulphur Springs Student Hit By Car
A Sulphur Springs ISD student was hit by a car Tuesday while attempting to cross the street to get on a school bus. They notified the child’s parents and EMS. EMS checked the student as a precaution, and his parents drove to school. School officials thanked the first responders and the bus driver for their quick responses. The school has released no other details at this time.
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
