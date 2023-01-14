Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies stopped two Cumby men for failure to use their turn signal on Hopkins County Road 1126. Because an officer saw a loaded shotgun on the seat of their pickup and one of the men had a handgun in a side holster, they told 36-year-old Michael Lyle Gall and 46-year-old Christopher Evan Lewis to step out of the vehicle. Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in the center console, and both men were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. In addition, they charged Lewis with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

CUMBY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO