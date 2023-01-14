ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Alabama Football: What really happened with Pete Golding?

Former Alabama Football Defensive Coordinator, Pete Golding has landed in Oxford, MS. That is literally landed per a tweeted video from the University of Mississippi. As Golding hits the ground running on Lane Kiffin’s staff, lots of claims are being made about what happened in the transition. Georgia fans...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed

The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Doug Pederson has hilarious response to question about Trevor Lawrence's dominance on Saturdays

With his Jacksonville Jaguars one victory away from the AFC championship game, head coach Doug Pederson's superstitious side might be revealing itself. While speaking with reporters this week, Pederson brushed aside a question about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's dominance on Saturdays, an undefeated streak through high school, college and now the pros, which stands at an incredible 37-0.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Miami football 7th in way too early ACC power rankings

Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports ranked the Miami football team seventh in his “ACC football: FSU headlines way-too-early power rankings heading into 2023.” After a vastly underachieving season in 2022, Miami enters the 2023 offseason with a considerable amount of skeptics. Miami has to prove itself in 2023.
