4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Alabama Football: What really happened with Pete Golding?
Former Alabama Football Defensive Coordinator, Pete Golding has landed in Oxford, MS. That is literally landed per a tweeted video from the University of Mississippi. As Golding hits the ground running on Lane Kiffin’s staff, lots of claims are being made about what happened in the transition. Georgia fans...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed
The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Doug Pederson has hilarious response to question about Trevor Lawrence's dominance on Saturdays
With his Jacksonville Jaguars one victory away from the AFC championship game, head coach Doug Pederson's superstitious side might be revealing itself. While speaking with reporters this week, Pederson brushed aside a question about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's dominance on Saturdays, an undefeated streak through high school, college and now the pros, which stands at an incredible 37-0.
Miami football 7th in way too early ACC power rankings
Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports ranked the Miami football team seventh in his “ACC football: FSU headlines way-too-early power rankings heading into 2023.” After a vastly underachieving season in 2022, Miami enters the 2023 offseason with a considerable amount of skeptics. Miami has to prove itself in 2023.
ESPN gives props to Oklahoma's transfer portal additions
Oklahoma entered the offseason needing to better its roster. Yes, the 2023 class would include an infusion of talent. However, it’s not reasonable to expect those true freshmen to provide an immediate impact. How would Oklahoma improve its defense? How would they replace the offensive starters they lost to...
Top College Basketball picks today (How to bet conference showdowns on Wednesday)
The college basketball slates are coming fast and furious. Tuesday was awesome, headlined by Kansas State outlasting Kansas at home in overtime, and Wednesday has plenty of other notable matchups. There’s a handful of teams in action on Wednesday that are desperate for wins (or are perceived to be) after...
