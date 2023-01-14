Read full article on original website
Marquette-based fiberoptic company to merge with Mt. Pleasant communications company
MARQUETTE, MI— Telecommunications and Next Generation 911 company Peninsula Fiber Network is merging with a downstate company to create a more resilient network. On January 10th, a system error in PFN’s optical transport network resulted in 911 calls across the state not being completed or calls that lacked critical caller and address information.
Results from 2022 wolf survey show population remains stable
LANSING, MI— Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources today released their findings of the latest Michigan gray wolf survey. The survey, conducted in early 2022, shows the wolf population in the Upper Peninsula remains stable, as it has for more than a decade. “These results show...
Price of gas down 2 cents
DEARBORN, MI— Gas prices in Michigan dropped 2 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.30 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 17 cents more than this time last month and 15 cents more than this time last year. Motorists are...
Ramsay woman sentenced to prison on drug charges
BESSEMER, MI— A Gogebic County woman has been sentenced on drug delivery charges. Lynn Chapman, 41, of Ramsay was arrested last July in Bessemer Township and charged with two counts of delivery of meth and habitual offender, 2nd offense. She was sentenced Tuesday to 5 to 30 years in prison with credit for 187 days already served.
