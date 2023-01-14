BESSEMER, MI— A Gogebic County woman has been sentenced on drug delivery charges. Lynn Chapman, 41, of Ramsay was arrested last July in Bessemer Township and charged with two counts of delivery of meth and habitual offender, 2nd offense. She was sentenced Tuesday to 5 to 30 years in prison with credit for 187 days already served.

BESSEMER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO