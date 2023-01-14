ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Raissman: Sean McVay will have a prime TV gig waiting when he does decide to walk away from Rams

By Bob Raissman, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

The old adage that timing is everything is not always applicable. Especially when it comes to potential NFL broadcasters.

Like Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams coach was once again pondering his future. Speculation ran deep, as it did after his team won the Super Bowl, that he had a serious interest in the broadcast booth or a studio gig.

McVay ended the speculation Friday, saying he would be returning to coach the Rams. Some industry sources said the broadcasting option was off the table because the marquee gigs, fitting someone with McVay’s magnetic personality and coaching reputation, are all filled.

Some even seemed to be offended by their own perception that McVay thought he could just abandon the Rams and parachute into a high profile, high paying broadcast job, when he feels like it.

Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo, on his SiriusXM gabfest, went as far as saying McVay is so arrogant he thinks he can become “the next” John Madden.

“He thinks doing two Chunky Soup commercials is a big deal. McVay is not going to become a cultural icon on TV like Madden,” Russo said on SXM. “... McVay isn’t going to be Moses at the mountain top delivering a [football] sermon.”

Yet, for the record, McVay has never indicated he sees himself as the next Madden. There is nobody currently working as a No. 1 NFL TV analyst who can come close to making that claim. If financial compensation is the only barometer, CBS’ Tony Romo is the leader of the pack. If that makes him numero uno than the performance bar is set low, giving McVay a decent chance to vault over it.

Those who explain away McVay’s broadcast prospects by saying all the current chairs are filled, underestimated the lengths and creative thinking network executives will roll out to hire suddenly available marquee stars or a voice they see as the next big star. Hitting paydirt with the next big thing enhances the suit’s own reputation on a number of levels.

The network executives have proven time after time that they can’t help themselves. NBC Sports execs thought they had a No. 1-analyst-in-waiting when they hired Drew Brees. That move failed, miserably.

ESPN had assembled a quality Monday Night Football team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese, only to blow it up then break the bank to hire two proven stars, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. That transaction was not a gamble.

If someone at a network is already enamored with McVay’s potential (published reports had Amazon offering him $20 million per to join its NFL Stream Team last season), and already discussed his TV future with him or his representatives, there will be a microphone waiting for McVay when and if he decides to leave coaching.

An NFL seat won’t be McVay’s only option. With the college football TV landscape growing rapidly, a marquee spot could open up for McVay on one of the network packages.

It’s really simple, as long as McVay keeps flashing his personality, and brings the buzz, his decision to stay with the Rams only delays the inevitable.

KAY IS THE BRONX BULLY

Working in the twisted world of sports talk radio, combined with his hyper-sensitivity, has done nothing to enhance Michael Kay’s reputation as the television voice of the New York Yankees.

The storied franchise is known as much for its organizational class as its rich history, which in

cludes Kay, an unhinged Gasbag who recently verbally punched down at Ray Santiago, who produces another ESPN-98.7 program. Santiago dared criticize Kay’s simulcast (98.7/Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network) soiree, pointing out its sinking ratings.

Clearly, this was just part of the normal intramural dissing that routinely goes on in the world of sports talk.

Kay, of course, overreacted. In full bully mode, he went on the air and threatened Santiago’s livelihood. “Do you realize, Ray, that all I’d have to do is make one phone call and you would be on the unemployment line,” an agitated Kay said.

Worse still, Kay attempted to bail out of his big-footing commentary. Kay weaseled, saying: “It was performative, because I’m such a good performer on the air.”

So, not only did Kay, the TV voice of the Yankees, threaten to have Santiago fired, he also tried playing listeners of his radio show for morons by trying to convince them he was only kidding.

Yep, that’s your TV voice of the Yankees. Class. Pinstripes. Pride. Will the suits running YES proudly include the Santiago flap in Kay’s Yankeeography?

BOOING BERNIE BAN

The hypocrisy of the NFL’s gambling policy rose to hysterical heights when Cleveland fired its former quarterback Bernie Kosar from the team’s radio pregame show for placing a legal bet last week on the Brownies against the Steelers.

Kosar said any winnings (there were none because Pittsburgh was victorious) from the $19,000 bet, said to be the first since Ohio legalized gambling, would be donated to charity. Nonetheless, the Browns insisted Kosar’s good intentions still violated the league’s gambling policy. By the way, the Browns already have an “official” gambling sponsorship with Bally’s Corporation.

And wanna bet the Browns radio pregame show is full of ads for gambling outlets?

ENOUGH COWBOY TALK

No NFL team gets the kind of play the Cowboys do on ESPN’s “First Take.” Heck, pom-pom waving Dallas Mascot Michael Irvin is even a regular on the Monday editions.

And throughout the week, Stephen A. Smith torments Cowboys fans, while Molly Qerim presents familiar Dallas topics to SAS and the panelists, which on Wednesday includes Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo.

This led an astute caller to Doggie’s SXM soiree to ask if he’s “sick” of talking Cowboys on First Take with “the same Dallas” storylines?” Russo, uncharacteristically, paused before answering: “I’m not the producer (of First Take), can we leave it at that? What do you want me to do, walk off the set?”

Why not?

AROUND THE DIAL

Was this a case of great minds thinking alike? Or just info they both picked up at a Mensa meeting? For reasons known only to them, FAN’s Brandon Tierney and Gregg Giannotti thought it was a swell idea Monday to make an issue out of Joe Flacco’s five young children wearing Dolphins’ jerseys to last Sunday’s game in Miami (they are Tyreek Hill fans). Couldn’t the Gasbags find another nit to pick? Even Joe Benigno didn’t have a problem with it. ... ESPN missed part of the live shot of the Chiefs in the Ring Around the Rosie huddle. Why? Because they were stuck in an inside-the-booth shot of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky. The camera did catch Riddick pointing down to the field indicating there was something going on. ... Michael Kay asked Steve Young if things would have been different for Zach Wilson had he been drafted by the 49ers? Was that supposed to be a rhetorical question?... On FAN’s Giants special, Carl Banks and Bob Papa interviewed DC Wink Martindale. After the interview, Tiki Barber joined the panel. Why was the inquisitive Barber not included in the Martindale spot? ... Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen are scheduled to call Giants-Vikings on Sunday. ... While the final episode of “Hard Knocks In Season” with the Arizona Cardinals projected the sadness of the team’s miserable 2022, it was more about celebrating J.J. Watt’s final performance as he walked into retirement.

* * *

DUDE OF THE WEEK: LOVIE SMITH

For not tanking. Instead, he kept his Texans playing hard to the final play in a win over Indy, which “cost” Houston the No. 1 pick in the draft (Chicago gets it). Hours after the win, the Disorganization fired Smith. Yet he didn’t let it get in the way of his team’s effort, saying: “We wanted to leave the season with a good taste in our mouths.”

DWEEB OF THE WEEK: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Another CFP championship tilt. Another dud. This time it was Georgia scorching TCU 65-7. Perhaps it’s time to disband the selection committee and start picking the final four teams out of a hat.

DOUBLE TALK

What Scott Boras said: “Certain athletes have certain pain limits and pain tolerance where it’s almost a Darwinian concept.”

What Scott Boras meant to say: “When it comes to my clients, I know more than the doctors do.”

