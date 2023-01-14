Read full article on original website
W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax by half
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-dominated House of Delegates has passed a historic 50 percent reduction of the state’s personal income tax. They rejected a plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated the tax for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states. The bill now heads to the Senate, where legislative leadership has clashed with Republican Gov. Jim Justice over proposals to cut taxes for nearly two years. Justice wants to cut the personal income tax across income brackets incrementally over the course of three years: 30 percent the first year, and then an additional 10 percent each year after that.
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper has been shot in Atlanta. The state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning in an email that there was an “active incident” when the shooting happened. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Kansas researcher faces sentencing in China-related case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher accused of concealing work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas will be sentenced Wednesday. Feng “Franklin” Tao was convicted last year of three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement. A federal judge threw out the three wire fraud convictions but let the false statement conviction stand. Tao was accused of not disclosing that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while employed at the Kansas university. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 2.5 years, while defense attorneys are asking a judge to sentence Tao to time served.
Scorecard Ranks States for Water Efficiency and Sustainability Policies – California Ranks #1
SACRAMENTO Calif. and CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) released the 2022 U.S. State Policy Scorecard for Water Efficiency and Sustainability (Scorecard), which ranked each U.S. state based on its adoption of laws and policies that advance water efficiency, conservation, sustainability, and affordability. California was the top-ranked state in the nation and in the Colorado River Basin region, scoring 72.5 out of 89 possible points.
Man who had more than 200 firearms at home pleads guilty
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who had more than 200 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home has pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities about his drug use when he bought the weapons. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Ronald Andruchuk admitted Wednesday he was an unlawful user of controlled substances including cocaine at the time. They also said he misled the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives when he wrote on government forms that he was not an unlawful drug user. Police first went to his home last February to investigate neighbors' complaints about gunfire. He's to be sentenced April 17.
