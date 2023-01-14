A Willy Wonka-style 'Golden bagel' contest will supply two winners with free Kismet Bagels for a month

Read full article on original website
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Secret Service Says They Keep No Log of Visitors at Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania PrisonMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
phillyvoice.com
Snack on charcuterie while learning how to make cocktails at Art in the Age this Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is almost here. As Philadelphia residents brainstorm ways to celebrate the lovefest with their special someone, Art in the Age is hosting a cupid-themed cocktail workshop for couples to indulge in this February. The Old City tasting room and bar supply shop is celebrating Valentine's Day with "Lovers'...
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
FOX 29’s Sue Serio Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
FOX 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. “We love Media. All the great restaurants — we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations — the Media Theatre,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Must-Try Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies has served Philly cheesesteaks for over half a century. If you haven't tried the famous sandwich, you are missing out. There are several different varieties of cheesesteaks served at Dalessandro's. Besides the basic one, you can also opt for a buffalo cheesesteak, pepperoni pizza steak, or marinara sauce. Dalessandro's is one of the best places in Philadelphia to enjoy a cheesesteak. While their menu is limited, the meat is perfectly cooked. They also have root beer, sodas, and a few bottled beverages.
phillyvoice.com
Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
This February, South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile will present The Light by Chicago-born playwright Loy A. Webb, starring Philadelphia-based actors Ang(ela) Bey and Abdul Sesay, with J. Paul Nicholas directing. The show is a real-time rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and despair that uncovers how the power of love can be a healing beacon of light. The Light is the second production of Theatre Exile’s 2022/23 season and will have 22 performances from Friday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now.
phillyvoice.com
Evil Genius drops green Eagles-inspired beer for playoff run
Evil Genius Beer Co., the Fishtown-based brewery that recently expanded to seven states along the East Coast, is gearing up for the Eagles' playoff run by bringing back a limited-release beer available for purchase all weekend long. For fans looking for a Philly-centric way to get pumped before the Eagles...
fox29.com
'Chicken Man' teams up with Philadelphia bar to offer chicken martini
Have you ever had a chicken martini? Martha in Kensington is serving up the unique cocktail collaboration with the "Chicken Man" to help raise money for the community.
phillyvoice.com
Grab lunch or dinner from trendy eateries during Northern Liberties Restaurant Week
Foodies can rejoice as Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is returning a little earlier than usual this year. Typically held in the spring, the annual two-week celebration was moved to help support restaurants through the colder months. This year, visitors can find deals on lunch and dinner at the neighborhood's most popular restaurants and bars from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 5.
PhillyBite
7 Must-Try Burger Spots in Philadelphia
While visiting Philadelphia, you'll probably want to try some of the city's infamous burgers. There are many to choose from in Philly, but a few of our favorites are here. All are made with fresh ingredients and local farms. Philadelphia Burgers and Cheeseburgers. We highly recommend trying a burger from...
phl17.com
Military Veteran Daniel Lee serves up delicious handmade pasta at Farina Noodle & Pasta
Philadelphia is home to some of the best pasta restaurants. Well, there’s a new sheriff and town, and its name is Farina Noodle & Pasta. Farina Noodle & Pasta is a veteran and Black-owned business that started as a ghost kitchen in West Philadelphia during the pandemic in October 2020. Because of its success, Farina opened its doors in September 2021 on 132 South 17th Street in Center City, Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
New Garces Trading Company location to open at Kimmel Cultural Campus
People attending performances at the Kimmel Cultural Campus will have a new spot to grab coffee and a meal. A Garces Trading Company is opening Wednesday inside the Kimmel Center. The casual cafe marks the second GTC that James Beard Award winner Jose Garces has opened since reviving the concept at the Cira Centre in University City last September.
phillyvoice.com
Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer weekly indoor yoga classes in greenhouse, boathouse
With the warmth and joy of the holidays over, the endless cold winter stretching out ahead can often seem bleak. To combat these wintry blues, Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting its annual indoor yoga series, featuring classes every Sunday from Jan. 22 through March 26. The venue will alternate between the Horticulture Center's greenhouse and Fairmount Rowing Association's boathouse.
Shaking With Seniors bridges young, old together in dance
The dance company performed a special TikTok dance routine for residents and then invited them on stage to dance along with them.
Philadelphia’s last horse-and-carriage company relocates horses, plans to reopen
The only remaining horse-drawn carriage tour company in Philadelphia says it plans to be back in business this spring, despite conflicting reports on social media. However, there are a few steps the company will have to take to reopen.
PhillyBite
Top 5 LGBT-Friendly Places In Philadelphia For A Romantic Date
- Are you single and keen to embark on LGBT-friendly dating in Philadelphia? The good news is that you can connect with someone who might appeal without leaving home. Try online dating. If you are a female particularly eager to meet an older partner, signing up for a mature lesbian dating is a great option to meet other LGBT singles in Philadelphia.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Did You Know There’s a Giant Mural Dedicated to Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ in Philadelphia?
There’s an incredible mural in Philadelphia that has been turning heads for almost two years, but it seems like only true locals know about it. I mean… it doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of art or pop culture, this is super cool. But it dawned on me last weekend that it seems like only locals know about this mural. I was showing a friend around town last weekend, and I made it a point to include it on my Center City tour.
phillyvoice.com
Try German-style beers from Pa. brewers at Bierfest in Northern Liberties
Beer lovers can sample lagers, kôlsches, bocks and weizens in a historic venue when Bierfest returns to Northern Liberties next month after a two-year hiatus. The 10th iteration of the festival, which highlights Pennsylvania brewers and German beers, takes places Saturday, Feb. 25 at the German Society of Pennsylvania's 19th century mansion.
