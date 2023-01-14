ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eKyO_0kEjb3yp00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m.

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295.

The front right of the pickup truck collided with the front right of the Sedan, causing both vehicles to flip. The truck came to final rest facing east blocking both travel lanes and the Sedan came to final rest facing north in the grass median.

The Truck became fully engulfed in flames after the collision and both drivers were taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the collision

Update: 10 a.m.

FHP has cleared the scene; but the left lane remains blocked at this time.

Original Story:

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a reported vehicle fire on I-295 East, just north on Monument Road.

Currently all lanes are closed and FHP is at the scene working to reroute traffic.

Expect delays if you plan on driving in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more information becomes available.

