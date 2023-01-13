Read full article on original website
broomfieldleader.com
Public Utilities Commission hosts discussion on bill affordability
During their weekly Commissioners’ Weekly Meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, beginning at 9 am, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will present data on rising energy bills, seek to quantify the causes behind the higher bills, and discuss potential ways to help customers. Meeting Details. Topic: Utility Bill...
broomfieldleader.com
Public hearing for railroad rule amendments with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC)
A public comment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The hearing is part of a rulemaking session in Proceeding No. 21R-0538R, regarding railroad rules, rail fixed guideways, transportation by rail, and rail crossings. Rules regulating railroads in Colorado can be...
yellowscene.com
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
State of the State: Polis vows to fully fund schools, cut property taxes
In Tuesday’s State of the State speech, Gov. Jared Polis promised to fully fund K-12 schools within four years — something Colorado hasn’t done since the Great Recession — even as he also promised major property tax relief and further reductions in the state income tax rate.Polis also touted the launch of universal preschool in this coming August, asked lawmakers to ask voters to keep more money from nicotine sales to expand preschool,...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield accepting applications for its first Board of Health
Broomfield residents with public health experience are encouraged to apply for Broomfield’s first resident-led Board of Health, which is filling five seats for the initial appointment. By Colorado statute, local public health agencies are required to have a Board of Health, whose responsibilities include approving the five-year public health improvement plan, developing and promoting policies for health and wellbeing and advising the public health director and the public health department. Historically, Broomfield’s City Council has served in this role. On Oct. 26, 2022 Ordinance 2202 was approved by Broomfield’s City Council, which will transfer these responsibilities to a newly appointed Board of Health composed of Broomfield residents.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis outlines ambitious plan on housing shortage, property tax hike, car theft in state address
Fresh from a dominant performance in the November elections, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday outlined an ambitious agenda for his next four years in office, promising to tackle Coloradans' most pressing issues, notably soaring crime and high cost of living, challenges that have increasingly burdened Coloradans in the past few years.
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
broomfieldleader.com
Colorado re-introduces three retired license plates
The State of Colorado released three previously retired license plate backgrounds with proceeds from their sale benefiting the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, providing grants for disability application assistance and innovative programs that increase the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities. These license plates can be purchased for use from county motor vehicle offices state-wide or online for a $25 annual fee.
highlandsranchherald.net
Polis calls for more property tax relief
Gov. Jared Polis wants state lawmakers to deliver an additional $200 million in property tax relief over the next two years, bringing the total respite offered by the legislature over that period to $900 million, as Democrats and Republicans debate a long-term solution to rising tax bills resulting from skyrocketing property values across Colorado.
steamboatradio.com
Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture
Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
Aspen Daily News
Perry Will ready to roll up sleeves for Western Slope after appointment to state Senate District 5
Perry Will was devastated when he lost a reelection bid for the Colorado House District 57 seat in November, but the New Castle Republican credits his wife with making him stick to his mantra: Lick your wounds for a day after something bad happens and then move on. The advice...
Colorado Marijuana tax now totals more than $2,344,000,000. Is it helping or harming our state?
Marijuana tax for the 2022 year is in. And the numbers aren't small!. Colorado tax revenue totaled $325,103,684 from marijuana last year according to the Department of Revenue.
arkvalleyvoice.com
From the governor: time for the “State of the State”
Tomorrow, Colorado Governor Jared Polis will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address. The address is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17,at the State Capitol. The annual “State of the State’ address is traditionally given in the House Chamber of the State Capitol located at 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver CO 80203.
Summit Daily News
Colorado may bolster liability protections for private landowners who let the public recreate on their lands
Ever since a federal appeals court in 2019 sided with a mountain biker who sued the federal government after crashing on an Air Force Academy trail, recreational access on private property in Colorado has been under threat. Landowners have closed trails, and even entire mountains, fearing an injured hiker could...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s 43rd state park
GYPSUM — Sweetwater Lake is supposed to be the state’s 43rd state park. A 2019 “Save The Lake” fundraising campaign helped the White River National Forest land its largest contribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the 488-acre property above the Colorado River. A one-of-a-kind partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planned to modernize the property’s facilities and manage recreation at the remote lake surrounded by homes and wilderness at the end of a long dirt road.
More Coloradans can't get homeowner's insurance because of wildfire
More and more Colorado homeowners across the state are being denied homeowners insurance because of wildfire risk.
9News
Colorado Democrats talk about eliminating tax refunds they previously celebrated
Remember the TABOR refund Coloradans got in 2022? State Democrats celebrated it, but now there's a proposal to eliminate those refunds.
Colorado families to lose hundreds in SNAP benefits in March
Colorado families will lose hundreds of dollars in SNAP benefits starting in March, when the federal government ends a pandemic-era boost to the monthly food allowance.
Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program
The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
