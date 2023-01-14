ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Moreno: Deiveson Figueiredo’s ‘weight is always a question,’ but not focus at UFC 283

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brandon Moreno is slightly concerned with Deiveson Figueiredo making weight. Interim flyweight champion Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) will attempt to unify the belts against reigning champ Figueiredo in Saturday’s UFC 283 co-main event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and early prelims on ESPN+.
Neil Magny targets Belal Muhammad fight ‘more than 10 years in the making’ after UFC 283

RIO DE JANEIRO – Neil Magny still has the utmost desire to become UFC welterweight champion, and he’s ready to take the hardest road possible to get there. Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC), who has been on the UFC roster since February 2013 and holds the promotional record for most welterweight wins, has had plenty of ups and downs during his decade-long stint in the octagon. He’s still highly relevant, however, and is set to take on Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) in the UFC 283 featured bout Saturday.

