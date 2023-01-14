ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Multiple former Washington players will be active on Wild Card weekend

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders looked to be in an excellent position to make the NFC playoffs after a Nov. 27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 7-5.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’d go winless in their next four games and were eliminated during Week 17. Washington would defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to finish the 2022 season 8-8-1.

The NFL wild-card round kicks off Saturday, and for the first time, there are six games over three days, ending with Monday night’s NFC battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Commanders will not play in the playoffs, there are multiple former Washington players who will be in action on wild-card weekend. We’ve listed several former Washington standouts who will play this weekend. This list does not include those players presently on practice squads.

Kirk Cousins and Trent Williams are the headliners? Who are the rest?

List

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

James Smith-Williams #96 of the Washington Commanders hits Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

S/LB Landon Collins, New York Giants

New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

K Graham Gano, New York Giants

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) celebrates with Giants center Nick Gates (65) . Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

CB Fabian Moreau, New York Giants

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) dives for extra yards while being tackled by New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (37). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

QB Josh Johnson, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson (17). Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

G Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff (68). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR/KR DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1). Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

QB Chase Daniel, Los Angeles Chargers

Chase Daniel #4 of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

TE Donald Parham, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) catches a touchdown pass in front of Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (24). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DT Tim Settle, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle (99). Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

QB Case Keenum, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum (18). Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

T Morgan Moses, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

T Geron Christian, Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get past Washington Football Team offensive tackle Geron Christian (74). (AP Photo/David Richard)

RB Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50). Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

