Multiple former Washington players will be active on Wild Card weekend
By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
The Washington Commanders looked to be in an excellent position to make the NFC playoffs after a Nov. 27 win over the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 7-5.
Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’d go winless in their next four games and were eliminated during Week 17. Washington would defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to finish the 2022 season 8-8-1.
The NFL wild-card round kicks off Saturday, and for the first time, there are six games over three days, ending with Monday night’s NFC battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
While the Commanders will not play in the playoffs, there are multiple former Washington players who will be in action on wild-card weekend. We’ve listed several former Washington standouts who will play this weekend. This list does not include those players presently on practice squads.
Kirk Cousins and Trent Williams are the headliners? Who are the rest?
