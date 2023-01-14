Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
soaphub.com
How Days of our Lives Could Handle Victor Kiriakis’s Death
After the beautiful memorial montage Days of our Lives aired in tribute to the late John Aniston, viewers couldn’t help but start wondering how the show would handle the loss of the one and only Victor Kiriakis. Here are three scenarios that would live up to the actor’s legacy.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Tragedy And Trickery
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) failed wedding was hurtful for sure. She feels the sting of betrayal by Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and isn’t sure she can ever forgive him. What’s worse is, the truth is out and Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) still wants nothing to do with her. Can she convince him to get deprogrammed so they can go back to being in love?
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86
QUINN Redeker, known for his role on Days of our Lives, has died aged 86. The TV icon passed away December 20 in Los Angeles. Quinn was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980. He was best known for...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News
It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Fan Favorite Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Hook Killer’s Identity Revealed
'General Hospital' spoilers reveal that the hook killer is a main character in Port Charles, someone fans suspected all along.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Trio Back For Dramatic Story Arc
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Death and dire condition of loved ones and the ensuing drama bring a trio of favorites back to the Salem fold. Lucas Adams arrives back in town as Tripp Johnson on Tuesday, January 17 to deal with the aftermath of Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) demise.
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
soaphub.com
Out Of the Days of our Lives Past: Will Philip Kiriakis Return To Salem?
We’ll admit it, we kind of forgot all about Philip Kiriakis on Days of our Lives. After he tried to frame Brady for his own murder, parents Kate and Victor decided to stash him in a mental institution rather than risk their precious boy going to prison, we kind of put him out of our minds. Until Lucas blabbed to Rex about their missing brother and urged him to tell Philip about Kate’s untimely death. Is this first mention of the prodigal son in over a year the first clue to Philip’s ultimate return?
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
soaphub.com
End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?
Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Christian and Katie are missing while their families are socializing
Newman and extended family gatheringPhoto byY&R screenshot. Thursday on The Young and the Restless three of Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) children, a former daughter-in-law and son-in-law are front and center as are two of his grandchildren just before the holidays. In a gesture of goodwill and for the sake of Conner Newman ( Judah Mackey) and Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) decides to put aside his animosity for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) does the same regarding her ire for Chelsea Lason) Melissa Claire Egan).
