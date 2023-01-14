Read full article on original website
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
tdalabamamag.com
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Starkville's length too much for No. 2 Olive Branch in 70-55 win at Rumble in the South
CLINTON — Starkville had the size advantage and it was the difference. Behind the play of Makhi Myles and Connor Rogers, the Yellowjackets raced by Olive Branch 70-55 in a Top-10 Showdown Monday afternoon at the 2023 Rumble In The South at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum. “We talk about ...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
wbrc.com
Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man charged with rape
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a DeKalb man was arrested Sunday. Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish. Short’s initial bond was set at $50,000.
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
