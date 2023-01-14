ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

guest ME
4d ago

Why would Michael be upset with Carly. He should have told Carly that Willow had leukemia as soon as he found out.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital speculation: All hell breaks loose in Port Charles because of Dex

Dex and Michael will cause trouble in Port CharlesPhoto byGH spoilers screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) came to Port Charles off the ground and running and immediately in the thick of things on General Hospital. v At the same time viewers were troubled over the lack of Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) presence because the character was never fully developed. Brando seemed to always be in the shadow of his celebrity wife Sasha Gilmore (Sophia Mattison) and her substance misuse issues and his overbearing mother Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs).
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet

For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
SheKnows

The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up

And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare

General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
soaphub.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Is Horrified To Learn Nina Is Her Mother

General Hospital spoilers reveal shocking revelations, secret machinations, parental fears, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this heart-stopping episode. Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) finally knows that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter, she is determined to make sure the foolish young woman doesn’t die. She also needs Willow to know the truth. As expected, Willow doesn’t take the news very well.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth

GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
soaphub.com

It May Be Too Late For Nina To Save Willow Tait

The General Hospital recap features a grim outlook for Willow Tait as doctors hope they can find a bone marrow match in time to save her. In this episode, Michael’s family gathered at the hospital to support him after learning the news about Willow as Drew tried to convince Carly to do the right thing. Brook Lynn and Chase took over babysitting duties from Sonny and Nina, so they headed over to the hospital while Chase and BLQ spent some time bonding. Cody and Sasha also had bonding time over at the main house, where Cody was surprised to hear all about Sasha’s mother-in-law. Finally, Cameron told Elizabeth all about his breakup, and she had some sage advice. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
soaphub.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
soaphub.com

This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For

Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
IndieWire

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Is Done Defending Infamous Luke and Laura Rape Scene

If there’s one defining moment in American soap operas, it’s Luke and Laura’s wedding on “General Hospital.” The nuptials of the super-couple (played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) was a major television event when it aired in November 1981, bringing in 30 million viewers to the ABC series and making the duo one of the most iconic couples in soap history. But as famous and beloved as the couple is, their relationship started on an extremely ugly note. In an October 1979 episode, Luke raped her, and although the show initially played it as such, the event was later looked...
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?

General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy