This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
Diane Might Not Have Much Time Left as ‘The Young and the Restless’ Faces Possible Budget Cuts
'The Young and the Restless' might face budget cuts as CBS and Paramount look to cut costs, and it might mean Diane's days are numbered.
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red
“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Christian and Katie are missing while their families are socializing
Newman and extended family gatheringPhoto byY&R screenshot. Thursday on The Young and the Restless three of Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) children, a former daughter-in-law and son-in-law are front and center as are two of his grandchildren just before the holidays. In a gesture of goodwill and for the sake of Conner Newman ( Judah Mackey) and Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) decides to put aside his animosity for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) does the same regarding her ire for Chelsea Lason) Melissa Claire Egan).
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up
And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
Why the Abbotts Are Worried About the Wrong Young and the Restless Things
On The Young and the Restless, thanks to Phyllis Summers, a mobster has painted a target on the backs of Diane Jenkins, Kyle Abbott, Summer Newman Abbott, and Harrison Locke. But what are Kyle and the rest of the Abbotts most worried about? Diane spending Christmas alone, and Harrison not getting the Christmas he expects. Why both those things are really a case of misplaced priorities.
Anthony Morina has been let go by The Young and the Restless and Josh Griffith will be the sole executive producer
Anthony MarinaPhoto byCeleb confidential screenshot. Anthony Marina is fired after 16 years on The Young and the Restless. Soaps.com is reporting that Anthony Morina the co-executive producer of The Young and the Restless is no longer with the CBS soap. A source from Sony confirmed to Daytime Confidential and Decider that Morina had been fired after 16 years on the soap. He was promoted in December 2018 after the controversial tenure of Mal Young which fans dubbed a "reign of terror." During Young's time at the helm, fans said they no longer recognized Genoa City because of disturbing changes both on and off the screen.
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86
QUINN Redeker, known for his role on Days of our Lives, has died aged 86. The TV icon passed away December 20 in Los Angeles. Quinn was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980. He was best known for...
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Asks Sally If The Baby Is His -- Newman Golden Boy Thinks Adam's The Daddy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will have a difficult question to ask Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reported that after Nick learns of Sally's pregnancy, he begins to suspect that his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) could be the baby's dad.
Sally Is Rocked by the Results of Her Pregnancy Test — and Phyllis Runs Into Diane
At Crimson Lights, Adam is modest when Jack crows about the great progress he’s made since coming to Jabot. He thanks him again for the opportunity They go over Jack’s family being opposed, and the Abbott insists it’s water under the bridge. Just then, Jeremy Stark walks in and Jack grimaces as he heads to the patio. Jack tells Adam that guy is a thorn in his side. It’s not business, it’s personal — he’s someone Diane used to know and wants to forget.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
‘The Young and the Restless’ 2023: Ally Reunites and 4 Other Predictions
'The Young and the Restless' predictions for 2023 reveal that there will be shake-ups for many Genoa City couples.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
