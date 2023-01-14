ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Real Reason Marcus Coloma Left General Hospital Early

As previously reported, Marcus Coloma is out as Nikolas on General Hospital. The actor is set to make his last appearance as the Cassadine heir in January. Now, new information is being reported about Coloma’s departure from the ABC soap opera. Marcus Coloma – Why He’s Not Finishing Up...
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet

For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?

With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
Soap Star Alum Rena Sofer Gets a New ‘Love Interest’

Quinn Fuller walked away from Carter Walton on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Lois Cerullo never got her chance with Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital. However, the actress who portrayed Quinn and Lois has a new ‘love interest.’. Rena Sofer — The Iris of Her Eye. Rena...
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Meet the New Addition to General Hospital’s PCPD

Well, the hook hooked again and though Joss was able to get away, thanks to Britt, who was then able to get away thanks to Dex, Heather, who was revealed to be behind the mask, managed to scratch Britt with the poison-tipped hook. Whoa, talk about a drama-filled mouthful!. Those...
How Days of our Lives Could Handle Victor Kiriakis’s Death

After the beautiful memorial montage Days of our Lives aired in tribute to the late John Aniston, viewers couldn’t help but start wondering how the show would handle the loss of the one and only Victor Kiriakis. Here are three scenarios that would live up to the actor’s legacy.
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Fan Favorite Returns

Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!

