Oklahoma City, OK

Centre Daily

76ers vs. Clippers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to battle it out for the second and final time this season on Tuesday night. Except for this time around, the Clippers will host the Sixers in Los Angeles at Crytpo.com Arena. Tuesday’s game isn’t Philadelphia’s first rodeo in LA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) play host to the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Wednesday in hopes of ending their two-game losing streak. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road over the weekend with Luka Doncic missing the second contest. However, Doncic, as well as some other reinforcements, should be back in action against the Hawks.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Houston Rockets

The Hornets and Rockets are scheduled to tip off inside Toyota Center at 8 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

PODCAST: Latest on Panthers’ Coaching Search, Divisional Round Predictions + More

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers' all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. The guys get a visit from The Athletic Panthers Beat Writer Joe Person and discuss everything regarding the Panthers' current coaching search... Sean Payton....how much smoke is really there?. Is Steve...
Centre Daily

Lakers: Sculptor Behind Every LA Icon’s Statue Mum On Kobe Bryant Effigy

Sculptor Omri Amrany recently spoke with Rob Mahoney of The Ringer about the art of the NBA statue. It's fitting that he did, given that Amrany is the man behind the sculptures of five Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame players already: Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. He also contributed a statue of LA play-by-play radio commentator Chick Hearn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Ben Johnson is Staying with the Detroit Lions

The Carolina boy won't be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Well, check that, Steve Wilks could still land the job, but not Ben Johnson. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson is informing teams interested in him for their head coaching jobs that he is remaining with the Detroit Lions as the offensive coordinator. Johnson already interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and was scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Could the Minnesota Wild Become Trade Deadline Buyers?

The Minnesota Wild made a major long-term investment in Matt Boldy on Monday, signing the 21-year-old playmaking winger to a seven-year, $49-million contract extension. While that move doesn't affect their salary cap for this season, it will be felt on next season's payroll. Cap Friendly shows the Wild now have...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Centre Daily

41 Reasons to Not Bet Against Trevor Lawrence This Saturday

When Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars came back from a 27-point deficit to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history on Saturday, it kept an amazing streak by the quarterback intact. Across three different levels of football in high school, college and now professionally, Lawrence is an incredible 41–0 when playing on Saturdays in his career.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

USC Transfer Wide Receiver Kyle Ford Commits to UCLA Football

Even more reinforcements are coming to join the Bruins' receiving corps, this time from just across town. Former USC wide receiver Kyle Ford committed to UCLA football on Tuesday night, he announced on Twitter. Ford was with the Trojans for four seasons before entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 12, and he has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’

PHILADELPHIA - For the first time since Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder against Chicago on Dec. 18, the Eagles issued an injury report that did not include their star quarterback. That’s not to say Hurts isn’t still dealing with pain but there is no...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold

To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Trade for Hopkins? Oddsmakers High on Chances

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are a bit busy right now, but eventually they will turn to 2023 roster-building …. And the oddsmakers place them among the favorites to turn to DeAndre Hopkins. The most sensible part of the trade “story”: Dallas on some level wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

‘On a Different Level’: Falcons Praise Ravens Trade Candidate Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson owns many titles. He's a former MVP, two-time Pro Bowler and Heisman Trophy winner ... and now, he may be a trade candidate. Better yet, Jackson could be the next Atlanta Falcon - as at least one insider has pinned the Dirty Birds as the leader in the clubhouse for his services and oddsmakers put the Falcons inside the top-3.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Report: Sean Payton to Meet With Panthers Owner on Friday

It appears a fourth team is in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, the former Saints coach and Panthers owner David Tepper will meet Friday in Manhattan. Payton confirmed on Monday he would be speaking with Carolina, the Broncos and the Texans sometime during the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Drafted Top 10 in Latest NFL Mock

With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season. From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.
AUSTIN, TX

