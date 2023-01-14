Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
Centre Daily
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 17: Joel Embiid’s 41 Points Leads Philadelphia 76ers Past Los Angeles Clippers
Joel Embiid scored 41 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110. It was his sixth 40-point game this season and his sixth straight game with 30 or more points. “It wouldn’t be happening without my teammates,” he said. “James (Harden) is doing a good job...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Clippers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to battle it out for the second and final time this season on Tuesday night. Except for this time around, the Clippers will host the Sixers in Los Angeles at Crytpo.com Arena. Tuesday’s game isn’t Philadelphia’s first rodeo in LA...
Centre Daily
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) play host to the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) on Wednesday in hopes of ending their two-game losing streak. Dallas is coming off back-to-back losses to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road over the weekend with Luka Doncic missing the second contest. However, Doncic, as well as some other reinforcements, should be back in action against the Hawks.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
LeBron James is 38 years old and playing in his 20th season in the NBA. I think sometimes we all forget that. However, that's through no fault of our own. LeBron is playing like he's 25, and doing things that no one has ever done at his age. There are...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Houston Rockets
The Hornets and Rockets are scheduled to tip off inside Toyota Center at 8 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Centre Daily
PODCAST: Latest on Panthers’ Coaching Search, Divisional Round Predictions + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers' all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. The guys get a visit from The Athletic Panthers Beat Writer Joe Person and discuss everything regarding the Panthers' current coaching search... Sean Payton....how much smoke is really there?. Is Steve...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Sculptor Behind Every LA Icon’s Statue Mum On Kobe Bryant Effigy
Sculptor Omri Amrany recently spoke with Rob Mahoney of The Ringer about the art of the NBA statue. It's fitting that he did, given that Amrany is the man behind the sculptures of five Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame players already: Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. He also contributed a statue of LA play-by-play radio commentator Chick Hearn.
Centre Daily
Ben Johnson is Staying with the Detroit Lions
The Carolina boy won't be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Well, check that, Steve Wilks could still land the job, but not Ben Johnson. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson is informing teams interested in him for their head coaching jobs that he is remaining with the Detroit Lions as the offensive coordinator. Johnson already interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and was scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Could the Minnesota Wild Become Trade Deadline Buyers?
The Minnesota Wild made a major long-term investment in Matt Boldy on Monday, signing the 21-year-old playmaking winger to a seven-year, $49-million contract extension. While that move doesn't affect their salary cap for this season, it will be felt on next season's payroll. Cap Friendly shows the Wild now have...
Centre Daily
41 Reasons to Not Bet Against Trevor Lawrence This Saturday
When Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars came back from a 27-point deficit to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history on Saturday, it kept an amazing streak by the quarterback intact. Across three different levels of football in high school, college and now professionally, Lawrence is an incredible 41–0 when playing on Saturdays in his career.
Centre Daily
USC Transfer Wide Receiver Kyle Ford Commits to UCLA Football
Even more reinforcements are coming to join the Bruins' receiving corps, this time from just across town. Former USC wide receiver Kyle Ford committed to UCLA football on Tuesday night, he announced on Twitter. Ford was with the Trojans for four seasons before entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 12, and he has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Centre Daily
49ers Coach, ESPN Ex Analyst in Line For Commanders Coordinator Job?
There's been no shortage of names dropped as potential hires to be the next offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. Some are more based on reality than others. But the point is, the Commanders' search is on and a wide net is being cast by any and all who have an opinion.
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts: ‘I got a bounty on me every week’
PHILADELPHIA - For the first time since Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder against Chicago on Dec. 18, the Eagles issued an injury report that did not include their star quarterback. That’s not to say Hurts isn’t still dealing with pain but there is no...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold
To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade for Hopkins? Oddsmakers High on Chances
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are a bit busy right now, but eventually they will turn to 2023 roster-building …. And the oddsmakers place them among the favorites to turn to DeAndre Hopkins. The most sensible part of the trade “story”: Dallas on some level wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but...
Centre Daily
‘On a Different Level’: Falcons Praise Ravens Trade Candidate Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson owns many titles. He's a former MVP, two-time Pro Bowler and Heisman Trophy winner ... and now, he may be a trade candidate. Better yet, Jackson could be the next Atlanta Falcon - as at least one insider has pinned the Dirty Birds as the leader in the clubhouse for his services and oddsmakers put the Falcons inside the top-3.
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton to Meet With Panthers Owner on Friday
It appears a fourth team is in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, the former Saints coach and Panthers owner David Tepper will meet Friday in Manhattan. Payton confirmed on Monday he would be speaking with Carolina, the Broncos and the Texans sometime during the...
Centre Daily
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Drafted Top 10 in Latest NFL Mock
With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season. From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.
Comments / 0