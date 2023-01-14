The Carolina boy won't be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Well, check that, Steve Wilks could still land the job, but not Ben Johnson. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson is informing teams interested in him for their head coaching jobs that he is remaining with the Detroit Lions as the offensive coordinator. Johnson already interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and was scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday.

