Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
Hybrid Successor To The Lamborghini Aventador Will Be Revealed Before April
Lamborghini has announced that its hybrid successor to the venerable Aventador will be unveiled by the end of April. Lamborghini's announcement was made as part of a recap of the history of its iconic V12 engine, which will no longer be sold without electrification. "The Aventador was the last Lamborghini...
Why Team Audi Sport Lost The 2023 Dakar Rally
The 2023 Dakar Rally is done and literally dusted, and we tip our hats to South Africa. Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel and their Gazoo Racing Hilux won overall, a full 1:20:49 ahead of Sebastian Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in a Bahrain Raid Extreme Mini. The electric Audis failed, but, oddly, the powertrain was the most reliable component.
BMW M4 CS Spied At The Nurburgring
The unconfirmed but inevitable BMW M4 CS has been spied tackling the Nurburgring alongside its four-door M3 CS sibling. Finished in a striking burgundy hue, the M4 CS looks outstanding, but when will it finally be revealed, and what can we expect?. A Competition Sport version of the BMW M4...
Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money?
Since the pandemic started, it’s been difficult to buy used cars at reasonable prices. While experts say the situation might improve this year, inflation could still elevate prices in every state. Additionally, dealer markups for the most popular models continue to pop up. If you can’t wait for a better deal, getting a car that … The post What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Ferrari Customers Can Now Order A Scale Model To Perfectly Match Their Car
Customers who buy one of several new Ferrari models will now also be able to order an exquisite scale model of their car that matches its unique specification, thanks to Amalgam Collection. This renowned maker of model cars has wowed us before with replicas of classics like the Ford GT...
Autoblog
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
Armormax's Armored VW Golf 8 GTI Can Withstand Fire From A .44 Magnum
South African armored car specialist Armormax has developed an armoring package for Volkswagen's latest Mk8 VW Golf GTI that can withstand fire from a range of pistols and shotguns, including .357 and .44 Magnums. It's not the first time Armormax has put its particular set of skills to work on an interesting car, having sold the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace last year and performed similar conversions on the previous Mk7 Golf, but this package weighs just 396 pounds. That's the equivalent of carrying two average-sized male passengers, which, according to Armormax, leaves economy and performance largely unaffected. Just as impressively, the finished product gives almost nothing away to the fact it's armored.
Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman
Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
1 of America’s Cheapest Cars May Not Survive Much Longer
One of America's cheapest cars might be getting the axe. Pour one out for the Mitsubishi Mirage, boys. The post 1 of America’s Cheapest Cars May Not Survive Much Longer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees
Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
Subaru Reveals Its Insane Race Cars For The 2023 Season
Subaru still has a strong connection to the world of motorsport, and this year's announcement of two new race cars for the Super GT Series and the Nurburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race will have fans on the edge of their seats. Subaru and Subaru Tecnica International, the company's motorsports management company, recently made the announcement that they will be unleashing a BRZ and a WRX on the international racing scene. Both these cars have enjoyed massive sporting success over the years and are set to continue Subaru's great legacy on the track. The fact that they look amazing is a bonus, but it does highlight how rare an aggressively styled, performance-focused Subie has become.
One-Off Ferrari Roma Celebrates 30 Years In China
In celebration of its 30th anniversary in mainland China, Ferrari has crafted a one-of-a-kind Roma inspired by The Red Dragon. Now one of the marque's biggest markets, the company only entered the country three decades ago when it delivered a 348TS to one lucky customer in Beijing. To mark the occasion, Ferrari's exclusive Tailor Made program worked with Chinese designer Jiang Qiong'er to create a vehicle that reflects both China's and Ferrari's heritage.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0