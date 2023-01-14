Subaru still has a strong connection to the world of motorsport, and this year's announcement of two new race cars for the Super GT Series and the Nurburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race will have fans on the edge of their seats. Subaru and Subaru Tecnica International, the company's motorsports management company, recently made the announcement that they will be unleashing a BRZ and a WRX on the international racing scene. Both these cars have enjoyed massive sporting success over the years and are set to continue Subaru's great legacy on the track. The fact that they look amazing is a bonus, but it does highlight how rare an aggressively styled, performance-focused Subie has become.

