Top Speed

The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
CarBuzz.com

Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive

A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
CarBuzz.com

Why Team Audi Sport Lost The 2023 Dakar Rally

The 2023 Dakar Rally is done and literally dusted, and we tip our hats to South Africa. Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel and their Gazoo Racing Hilux won overall, a full 1:20:49 ahead of Sebastian Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in a Bahrain Raid Extreme Mini. The electric Audis failed, but, oddly, the powertrain was the most reliable component.
CarBuzz.com

BMW M4 CS Spied At The Nurburgring

The unconfirmed but inevitable BMW M4 CS has been spied tackling the Nurburgring alongside its four-door M3 CS sibling. Finished in a striking burgundy hue, the M4 CS looks outstanding, but when will it finally be revealed, and what can we expect?. A Competition Sport version of the BMW M4...
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money?

Since the pandemic started, it’s been difficult to buy used cars at reasonable prices. While experts say the situation might improve this year, inflation could still elevate prices in every state. Additionally, dealer markups for the most popular models continue to pop up. If you can’t wait for a better deal, getting a car that … The post What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal

The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Autoblog

Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it

Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
CarBuzz.com

Armormax's Armored VW Golf 8 GTI Can Withstand Fire From A .44 Magnum

South African armored car specialist Armormax has developed an armoring package for Volkswagen's latest Mk8 VW Golf GTI that can withstand fire from a range of pistols and shotguns, including .357 and .44 Magnums. It's not the first time Armormax has put its particular set of skills to work on an interesting car, having sold the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace last year and performed similar conversions on the previous Mk7 Golf, but this package weighs just 396 pounds. That's the equivalent of carrying two average-sized male passengers, which, according to Armormax, leaves economy and performance largely unaffected. Just as impressively, the finished product gives almost nothing away to the fact it's armored.
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari To Employ Innovative In-Cabin Assists From Harman

Ferrari and Harman have announced a partnership that will see the Italian marque implement cutting-edge technology in the cabin of future supercars. Harman's Ready Upgrade hardware and software will enable Ferrari to swiftly enhance in-cabin experiences across the lineup, likely improving the overall user experience of products like the Roma and the all-new Purosangue. And it's not just roadgoing vehicles that will benefit from this new alliance - Harman is the official In-Cabin Experience Team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team.
Motorious

Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees

Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Reveals Its Insane Race Cars For The 2023 Season

Subaru still has a strong connection to the world of motorsport, and this year's announcement of two new race cars for the Super GT Series and the Nurburgring 24 Hours Endurance Race will have fans on the edge of their seats. Subaru and Subaru Tecnica International, the company's motorsports management company, recently made the announcement that they will be unleashing a BRZ and a WRX on the international racing scene. Both these cars have enjoyed massive sporting success over the years and are set to continue Subaru's great legacy on the track. The fact that they look amazing is a bonus, but it does highlight how rare an aggressively styled, performance-focused Subie has become.
CarBuzz.com

One-Off Ferrari Roma Celebrates 30 Years In China

In celebration of its 30th anniversary in mainland China, Ferrari has crafted a one-of-a-kind Roma inspired by The Red Dragon. Now one of the marque's biggest markets, the company only entered the country three decades ago when it delivered a 348TS to one lucky customer in Beijing. To mark the occasion, Ferrari's exclusive Tailor Made program worked with Chinese designer Jiang Qiong'er to create a vehicle that reflects both China's and Ferrari's heritage.
MotorAuthority

One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction

A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
