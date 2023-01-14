Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker
The Dallas Cowboys had an excellent performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clicking on both offense and defense to cruise to a dominant 31-14 victory. However, the major struggles of kicker Brett Maher on Monday night certainly raised some questions about their kicking situation moving forward, which were answered on Tuesday. Maher broke an unfortunate Read more... The post Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Report: Bills OC Ken Dorsey Interviewing for Panthers Job
He was with the team during their Super Bowl run seven years ago.
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton to Meet With Panthers Owner on Friday
It appears a fourth team is in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, the former Saints coach and Panthers owner David Tepper will meet Friday in Manhattan. Payton confirmed on Monday he would be speaking with Carolina, the Broncos and the Texans sometime during the...
Centre Daily
Ben Johnson is Staying with the Detroit Lions
The Carolina boy won't be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Well, check that, Steve Wilks could still land the job, but not Ben Johnson. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson is informing teams interested in him for their head coaching jobs that he is remaining with the Detroit Lions as the offensive coordinator. Johnson already interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and was scheduled to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Disappointments and No Regrets for Ted Phillips
Frequently a target of fans unhappy on social media, retiring president and CEO Ted Phillips always has been willing to stand up for the Bears organization. The time he dutifully went to the podium to explain how Michael McCaskey botched the hiring of would-be coach Dave McGinnis always comes to mind. It shouldn't have been his assignment.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Move on Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz In
TAMPA - The Dallas Cowboys have had crossed their fingers on the idea of reinforcements for the playoffs. And on Monday here in Tampa, the wishes are so-far coming true. As Dallas works to vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career, Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz are back to help.
