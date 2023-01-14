Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Two Signees Make Final On3 Top 100 Rankings
South Carolina's dedication to recruiting elite talent is paying dividends as two of their 2023 commits crack On3's final top 100 rankings.
Pate's take on what Beamer has accomplished at Carolina
South Carolina turned in a successful 2022 season which included taking another step forward in head coach Shane Beamer’s second season as the head man in Columbia. The Gamecocks finished the season 8-5 and capped the regular season off with two top ten wins over Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. They would make their way down to Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl but wouldn’t get the result they wanted as they fell to the Irish 45-38.
Mario Anderson Jr. has Potential to be Gamecocks Lead Rusher
With the running back room depleted, South Carolina had to make moves in the portal. New addition Mario Anderson Jr. could be a hidden gem for the Gamecocks' offense.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Looks like Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is not going to happen
Missouri standout defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat wanted to finish his career close to his Irmo home, and with Jordan Burch transferring to Oregon, USC had an immediate opening and need for a defensive end/pass rusher. The two sides moved quickly to make it happen, and over the last week all indications were Jeffcoat would be in school this week.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Mississippi RB Chris Davis to make first visit to USC Saturday #Gamecocks
USC running backs coach Montario Hardesty visited Picayune, MS in December and looked up a pair of top prospects in the 2024 class in RB Chris Davis (5-11 165) and DE Jamonta Waller (6-2 225). Both are planning to visit the Gamecocks this Saturday for their junior day event. “They...
WLTX.com
Here's where the Gamecock baseball team is ranked in the preseason poll
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team is getting some preseason recognition as a team that is expected to return to the NCAA regionals. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced Tuesday. One of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1...
Gamecocks need even more team-leading star
GG Jackson had to know what he was signing up for when he decided to flip from North Carolina to South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Gamecocks coach, Clemson professor earn spots on star-studded list of most influential Black Americans
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drew Lanham, a wildlife professor for Clemson University and MacArthur genius grant recipient, said he found his name on The Root 100′s list of most influential Black Americans “quite by accident.”. “In past years, I’ve seen the list and noted who was on...
Carolina pursuing specialist from Virginia
South Carolina brought in a specialist last Saturday for an unofficial visit. Tyler Fontenot, a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., has been to Columbia three times. “Came down for the Mizzou game as well, been down three times and love it more and more every...
wfxg.com
Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
USC Gamecock
Students continue efforts to repeal Heritage Act, want more progress
In 2021, the NAACP chapter hosted a press conference where students gathered to protest the controversial names of buildings. In 2023, students like fourth-year broadcast student Courtney McClain are still continuing the fight. Since the movement to rename controversial buildings at USC began, the university has no plans to rename...
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
WIS-TV
Dr. Baron Davis out as Richland Two Superintendent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After an executive session held by the Richland County District Two school board, Dr. Baron Davis will no longer be the district’s superintendent. The decision came following an hours-long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set to expire until 2026.
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
WIS-TV
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
Driving slow may cost you more if you're in the fast lane
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the...
247Sports
