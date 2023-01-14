South Carolina turned in a successful 2022 season which included taking another step forward in head coach Shane Beamer’s second season as the head man in Columbia. The Gamecocks finished the season 8-5 and capped the regular season off with two top ten wins over Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. They would make their way down to Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl but wouldn’t get the result they wanted as they fell to the Irish 45-38.

