ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Pate's take on what Beamer has accomplished at Carolina

South Carolina turned in a successful 2022 season which included taking another step forward in head coach Shane Beamer’s second season as the head man in Columbia. The Gamecocks finished the season 8-5 and capped the regular season off with two top ten wins over Tennessee and Clemson in back-to-back weeks. They would make their way down to Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl but wouldn’t get the result they wanted as they fell to the Irish 45-38.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Looks like Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is not going to happen

Missouri standout defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat wanted to finish his career close to his Irmo home, and with Jordan Burch transferring to Oregon, USC had an immediate opening and need for a defensive end/pass rusher. The two sides moved quickly to make it happen, and over the last week all indications were Jeffcoat would be in school this week.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Carolina pursuing specialist from Virginia

South Carolina brought in a specialist last Saturday for an unofficial visit. Tyler Fontenot, a senior at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., has been to Columbia three times. “Came down for the Mizzou game as well, been down three times and love it more and more every...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
USC Gamecock

Students continue efforts to repeal Heritage Act, want more progress

In 2021, the NAACP chapter hosted a press conference where students gathered to protest the controversial names of buildings. In 2023, students like fourth-year broadcast student Courtney McClain are still continuing the fight. Since the movement to rename controversial buildings at USC began, the university has no plans to rename...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dr. Baron Davis out as Richland Two Superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After an executive session held by the Richland County District Two school board, Dr. Baron Davis will no longer be the district’s superintendent. The decision came following an hours-long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set to expire until 2026.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy