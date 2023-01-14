KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Officials with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Public Schools have released an amended plan concerning fans at high school basketball games. After issuing a total ban last week following a shooting incident outside of C.W. Post Field last October during Battle Creek Central’s game against Kalamazoo Central, the two districts announced on Tuesday that student-athletes will get four tickets each for family members to attend the games.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO