Champaign, IL

U of M football co-offensive coordinator Weiss put on paid leave

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – University of Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on paid leave amid a police investigation. ESPN reports police are looking into a potential computer crime that happened in December at the team’s football facility. No additional information has been released as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
BC and Kalamazoo school officials decide to allow family members to attend basketball games

KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Officials with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Public Schools have released an amended plan concerning fans at high school basketball games. After issuing a total ban last week following a shooting incident outside of C.W. Post Field last October during Battle Creek Central’s game against Kalamazoo Central, the two districts announced on Tuesday that student-athletes will get four tickets each for family members to attend the games.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Drag Racing Blamed For US-127 Crash

JACKSON, MI — Drag racing is being blamed by police for a crash on US-127 near south of Leslie in Rives Township early Saturday morning. The highway was closed both north and southbound for several hours as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated. The driver at fault in...
LESLIE, MI

