Michigan football coach under investigation
ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on leave after a police investigation into computer access crimes that occured between Dec. 21-23, 2022. The university’s police department tells ESPN the access crimes were in Schembechler Hall and Weiss has been away from the team...
U of M football co-offensive coordinator Weiss put on paid leave
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – University of Michigan football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on paid leave amid a police investigation. ESPN reports police are looking into a potential computer crime that happened in December at the team’s football facility. No additional information has been released as...
BC and Kalamazoo school officials decide to allow family members to attend basketball games
KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Officials with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Public Schools have released an amended plan concerning fans at high school basketball games. After issuing a total ban last week following a shooting incident outside of C.W. Post Field last October during Battle Creek Central’s game against Kalamazoo Central, the two districts announced on Tuesday that student-athletes will get four tickets each for family members to attend the games.
Burlington Township woman loses her life in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 72-year-old Burlington Township woman lost her life on Monday morning after her vehicle went off of K Drive South near 6 Mile Road and crashed into a tree. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 8:51 a.m.. They...
Drag Racing Blamed For US-127 Crash
JACKSON, MI — Drag racing is being blamed by police for a crash on US-127 near south of Leslie in Rives Township early Saturday morning. The highway was closed both north and southbound for several hours as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated. The driver at fault in...
Marshall City Council approve land transfer for “Marshall Megasite”, residents express anger
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Much to the chagrin of a majority of residents who attended Tuesday night’s Marshall City Council meeting, the Council voted to approve a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre space along Interstates 94 and 69 for the proposed “Marshall Megasite.”
