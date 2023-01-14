ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

KELOLAND TV

21-month sentence for parish bookkeeper who admitted to wire fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man accused of embezzling over $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes was sentenced to over a year and a half in prison on Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for parishes in Tabor and Lesterville. Court documents say the diocese hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit and discovered multiple checks made out to companies that belong to Bares dating back to 2013.
TABOR, SD
kynt1450.com

LOCAL SPORTS 1-18-23

The Yankton Gazelles hosted Sioux Falls Jefferson last night in a class AA basketball matchup, as the 3rd ranked Cavaliers would take down the hometown Gazelles 65 to 45. Next up for the Gazelles is a trip to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday night, with coverage provided on KYNT and KYNTV beginning at 6:30PM. Bryce Ladwig will be on the call.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.  CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 12. Lincoln 6-1 71 23. Pierre 6-2 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Wolves Offense Explodes On Saturday Afternoon

Sioux Falls, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) [FRI] – After a strong third quarter of play Northern State was unable to get shots to fall late, dropping a 49-44 game at Sioux Falls on Friday night in the Stewart Center. Northern led by four points with four minutes remaining in the game, however an untimely scoring drought allowed the Cougars score nine unanswered and protect home court.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND

Tuesday Scoreboard – January 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLWild 4, Capitals 2 G-LEAGUESkyforce 104, Magic 100 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36 Centerville 26, Freeman 24 Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT Ethan 70, Menno 27 Howard 58, Hanson 47 Huron 50, Brookings […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND

Monday Scoreboard – January 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NFLCowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 NBAJazz 126, Timberwolves 125 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Bridgewater-Emery 60, Viborg-Hurley 57 Dell Rapids 90, Parker 34 Ethan 66, Wagner 53 Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 66, Lemmon 40 Gregory 55, Platte-Geddes 52 Hot Springs 55, Belle Fourche 51 Leola/Frederick […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI

ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local car lot vandalized over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow accumulated on & south of I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

