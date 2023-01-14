The Yankton Gazelles hosted Sioux Falls Jefferson last night in a class AA basketball matchup, as the 3rd ranked Cavaliers would take down the hometown Gazelles 65 to 45. Next up for the Gazelles is a trip to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday night, with coverage provided on KYNT and KYNTV beginning at 6:30PM. Bryce Ladwig will be on the call.

YANKTON, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO