KELOLAND TV
21-month sentence for parish bookkeeper who admitted to wire fraud
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man accused of embezzling over $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes was sentenced to over a year and a half in prison on Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for parishes in Tabor and Lesterville. Court documents say the diocese hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit and discovered multiple checks made out to companies that belong to Bares dating back to 2013.
kynt1450.com
LOCAL SPORTS 1-18-23
The Yankton Gazelles hosted Sioux Falls Jefferson last night in a class AA basketball matchup, as the 3rd ranked Cavaliers would take down the hometown Gazelles 65 to 45. Next up for the Gazelles is a trip to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday night, with coverage provided on KYNT and KYNTV beginning at 6:30PM. Bryce Ladwig will be on the call.
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 12. Lincoln 6-1 71 23. Pierre 6-2 […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken stuns O’Gorman with halfcourt buzzer beater!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2023 is only a few weeks old yet it will be probably be tough for the year to produce a better finish than the one the Yankton and O’Gorman boys basketball teams did on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Tied at 52...
hubcityradio.com
Wolves Offense Explodes On Saturday Afternoon
Sioux Falls, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) [FRI] – After a strong third quarter of play Northern State was unable to get shots to fall late, dropping a 49-44 game at Sioux Falls on Friday night in the Stewart Center. Northern led by four points with four minutes remaining in the game, however an untimely scoring drought allowed the Cougars score nine unanswered and protect home court.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
Tuesday Scoreboard – January 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLWild 4, Capitals 2 G-LEAGUESkyforce 104, Magic 100 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36 Centerville 26, Freeman 24 Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT Ethan 70, Menno 27 Howard 58, Hanson 47 Huron 50, Brookings […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
New charges against Phoumy; Presentation College closing; Grocery tax repeal bill filed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges. Presentation...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday Scoreboard – January 16
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NFLCowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 NBAJazz 126, Timberwolves 125 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Bridgewater-Emery 60, Viborg-Hurley 57 Dell Rapids 90, Parker 34 Ethan 66, Wagner 53 Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 66, Lemmon 40 Gregory 55, Platte-Geddes 52 Hot Springs 55, Belle Fourche 51 Leola/Frederick […]
School Delays Tuesday, January 17, 2023
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Bridgewater-Emery School District - 10:00 AM Start. Gone But Not Forgotten - Iconic Sioux Falls: Whiffer's Sandwiches. The Merriam-Webster definition of iconic is "widely recognized and well-established." That would definitely describe Whiffer's Sandwiches which used to call North Minnesota Avenue home.
nwestiowa.com
Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
KELOLAND TV
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
mykxlg.com
Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former Senator Richard M. Kelly
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, January 18, in honor of former state Senator Richard M. Kelly. He served in the South Dakota State Senate from 2002-2006. Funeral services for former...
dakotanewsnow.com
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two dead. Now the family of those affected are asking for changes to be made at the crossing. Trains still cross the country road where over a...
Comments / 0