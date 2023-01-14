Read full article on original website
1 dead in officer-involved shooting near I-70
A late-night police chase in St. Charles County ends with officers shooting and killing a suspect in Wentzville. A stretch of I-70 west in Wentzville was shut down for hours as the police investigation unfolded.
5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail
Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing. KFVS-12 Heartland Blood Drive preview. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tara Lincoln, with the American...
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Township Ambulance combined building
(Hillsboro, Imperial) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Township Ambulance District have agreed to build a new facility that will house both departments in Imperial. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the talks started a while ago. Sheriff Marshak describes what the dual facility will look like.
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
4 vehicles stolen from Sullivan car dealership Tuesday morning
SULLIVAN, Mo. — Four vehicles were stolen Tuesday from the Laura Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership in Sullivan. The Sullivan Police Department confirmed that it was investigating a break-in and vehicle theft from the Laura Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located at 7 N. Service Road W. in Sullivan. Police...
Three homicides in St. Louis City in under 2 hours
Two and a half weeks into the new year, the fifth, sixth, and seventh homicides of 2023 happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., taking place in less than a two-hour timespan.
Murder suspect in custody after I-55 crash in south St. Louis
An accused double murder suspect wanted in Franklin County was taken into custody Sunday after crashing their car along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.
Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say
ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
St. Louis-area man sentenced to more than 30 years for attempted Eldon murder-suicide
A St. Louis-area man is sentenced to more than thirty years in prison for an attempted murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge. He is to serve all those sentences, totaling 34 years, back-to-back. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
Vandals tamper with fire hydrant in Festus
(Festus) Festus Police are asking the public for information after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant on Shapiro Drive early Tuesday morning. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says as a result thousands of gallons of water was released. My MO Info · KJ011723A. According to a social media post...
Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
'She was like family': Woman struck, killed by Metro train in Metro East
SWANSEA, Ill — Belleville resident Jennifer McDonnell was hit and killed by a MetroLink train Sunday morning in Swansea, Illinois, according to the Swansea Police Department. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday when Swansea officers were called out to the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road...
