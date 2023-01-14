South Bend Police have arrested a man they say led officers on, not one, but two pursuits. Officers were responding to a call for service on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Liberty and Sample Streets, bu they say the failed to stop, which led to a brief pursuit. The chase ended after the suspect vehicle reached unsafe speeds.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO