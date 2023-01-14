Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Elderly Dowagiac man injured after crashing into pond
An elderly man from Dowagiac is on the mend after the pickup truck he was driving ended up in a pond. The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, on Dutch Settlement Road east of M-62 in Wayne Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed the...
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
abc57.com
One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Calhoun County
A 72-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a tree in Calhoun County. Her name has not yet been released.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
wkzo.com
Motorist sustains only non-life threatening injuries after vehicle rolls several times in Cass County crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County will be okay after being in a crash where she essentially drove off the roadway to miss another vehicle stopped in the road, rolled down a hill, crashed through a fence, and rolled until her vehicle came to rest on it’s side in a field.
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour
A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after leading South Bend Police officers on two pursuits
South Bend Police have arrested a man they say led officers on, not one, but two pursuits. Officers were responding to a call for service on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Liberty and Sample Streets, bu they say the failed to stop, which led to a brief pursuit. The chase ended after the suspect vehicle reached unsafe speeds.
22 WSBT
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
wtvbam.com
Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
95.3 MNC
GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Fox17
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
