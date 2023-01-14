ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MI

95.3 MNC

Elderly Dowagiac man injured after crashing into pond

An elderly man from Dowagiac is on the mend after the pickup truck he was driving ended up in a pond. The collision happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, on Dutch Settlement Road east of M-62 in Wayne Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed the...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after leading South Bend Police officers on two pursuits

South Bend Police have arrested a man they say led officers on, not one, but two pursuits. Officers were responding to a call for service on Saturday, Jan. 14, when they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near Liberty and Sample Streets, bu they say the failed to stop, which led to a brief pursuit. The chase ended after the suspect vehicle reached unsafe speeds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash

A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
GOSHEN, IN
wtvbam.com

Identities of four victims of Fremont, Indiana fire released by ISP

FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning house fire in Fremont, Indiana which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch record, at 5:02 a.m. a 911 call...
FREMONT, IN
95.3 MNC

GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Fox17

1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

