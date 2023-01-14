ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m.

Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

