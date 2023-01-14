ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Water main break causes flooding of streets in Jamaica Plain

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
BOSTON — A water main break has caused flooding of multiple streets in Jamaica Plain.

The water main break happened on Heath St., and parts of Heath St., Waldron and Minden St., are closed, according to Boston fire.

Boston Fire are also blocking the road at Round Hill, Gayhead and Arklow Streets.

Fire departments tell Boston 25 that they got the call a little after 3 a.m.

Water was shut off 6 hours after the first call came in.

Boston Water tells us that crews will be on site most of the day to make repairs to the 36″ water main.

Parts of Heath St. have buckled due to the watermain break.

Boston Fire has deployed their high water rescue vehicle and members in survival suits to check the houses for residents that might need to be evacuated.

Loss of pressure that was caused by this break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

